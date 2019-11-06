NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Democrats swept the race for three open seats on borough council, picking up two seats and complete control of borough council in Tuesday’s General Election.
Incumbent Democrat Tara Grunde-McLaughlin won re-election in the borough’s first ward over Republican challenger Thomas Dillione, tallying 323 votes to Dillione’s 205, according to unofficial results.
In the second ward, unofficial results show the Democrats picking up two seats with Susan Turner and Robert Swajakos defeating incumbent Republican Council President Kevin McDermott and Republican Charles Adcock.
According to the unofficial numbers, Turner tallied the most votes with 272 followed by Swajakos with 260, McDermott with 255 votes and Adcock with 228 votes. With five votes separating Swajakos and McDermott, there could be a challenge.
If the vote stands, when council reorganizes in January Democrats will hold every seat on council with Turner and Swajakos joining incumbent Councilors Julia Woldorf, Marvin Cohen, Grunde-McLaughlin and Nicole Rodowicz on the six member council.
All results are unofficial until validated by the Bucks County Board of Elections