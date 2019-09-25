COUNCIL ROCK >> Thirty-five students from the Council Rock School District have been recognized as part of the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screening of program entrants.
Nineteen Council Rock students earned the “semifinalists” title. This prestigious distinction is given to high school students who display outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT.
Of the 1.5 million eligible students, roughly 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT qualify for recognition in the NMSP. Fewer than 16,000 students — less than one percent of all U.S. high school students — achieved the status of National Merit Semifinalist.
These academically talented high school seniors now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring.
Council Rock Semifinalists
Jordan Checkoff
Stephen P. Daniels
Jhanvi Dasaka
John T. Davis
Edward Fitzpatrick
Jenny X Jin
Jiewei Li
Marc I Lubman
Paul McDonnell
Kylie C. McGrath
Ayush K. Shah
Angela C. Shen
Jatin Singh
Jeremy L. Smithline
Eric A. Wang
Jessica Wang
Lianna M. Wang
Ryan S. Young
Jasmine Y. Zhang
Additionally, 16 students from Council Rock South have earned “Commended” status.
In late September, more than two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT received Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.
Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
Council Rock Commended
Ashish Cavale
Ethan Chang
Emily D. Daly
Nikolaj Y. Folmer
Caroline M. Gallen
Brandon Gormley
Edward D. Grunde-McLaughlin
Lindsay J. Lamberti
Katherine F. McQuarrie
Sean K. Mealey
Jackson A. Meehan
Ananya Ramanatha
Eric Sohn
Amelia B. Spring
Noah E. Stein
Madeline G. Wray