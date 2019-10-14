NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> The Council Rock South Marching Band is on a roll this season.
On Saturday, Oct. 12 the South Band performed in a double-header competition and came away with double wins.
South began its day at the annual “Marching at the Rock” festival hosted by the Council Rock High School North Marching Band. South marched away with a “Superior” rating, with the highest score of the day, and won awards for Best Overall Effect, Best Visual and Best Color Guard. And its Drumline won the 2nd annual Drumline Battle.
Immediately after the festival, South traveled to New Jersey and North Brunswick Township High School to cap off the day with another win.
With a score of 87.363, South won the Group IV-A division along with all caption awards, including Best Color Guard, Best Percussion, Best Overall Effect and Best Music in the Group IV-A division.
South also earned the highest score of any Group IV-A Band in the U.S. Bands competition circuit.
South’s competition season began on September 27 at Boyertown Area Senior High School with a winning score of 80.375. The band won all caption awards at the competition. On October 5, South competed at Central Bucks High School, once again winning their division and all caption awards with at score of 85.862.
On Saturday, October 19 the South Band will travel to West Chester University for the opportunity to defend its 2018 Pennsylvania State Championship title.
South's 2019 marching band show is entitled, “Elevation,” featuring instrumental soloists Jason Costello and Byron Friend, and color guard soloists Calista Pushman and Kiley Malloy.
The CR South Marching Band has been practicing extremely hard since early August to put on its 2019 production on the field. The band is excited to continue its competition season at West Chester University, Neshaminy High School, and the U.S. Bands National Championships in Allentown.