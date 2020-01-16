NEWTOWN >> Council Rock North students, Lambert Zhang and Matthew Raffa, have earned the honor of representing Council Rock North and all of Pennsylvania in Certiport’s 2020 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship.
Lambert and Matthew entered the rigorous competition when they took the Office Specialist exams as part of their Computer Applications class.
Based on their scores in those exams, both were selected as the PA state champions.
Lambert and Matthew now have the opportunity to attend the U.S. competition as Pennsylvania’s representatives in Dallas, Texas this June.