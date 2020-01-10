NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Council Rock High School South student, Jessica Wang, has been named a Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) Scholar.
Her science project - "Development of Novel Lipid Nanoparticles to Facilitate the Delivery of β-catenin Targeting siRNA to Tumor Cells for Cancer Therapy" - impressed Regeneron judges and set her apart from nearly 2,000 competitors.
Regeneron is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The competition provides students with a national stage to present original research and celebrates the hard work and novel discoveries of young scientists who are bringing a fresh perspective to significant global challenges.
The Regeneron STS scholars were selected from 1,993 applications received from 659 high schools across 49 states. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise.
As a Regeneron STS Scholar, Jessica earned a $2,000 award for her high school, Council Rock South.