NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Council Rock High School South’s Model U.N. Delegation was recognized as an Outstanding Delegation under the leadership of Youth Secretariat Ryan Pulaski Ely Cohen officers Elissa Bulkin Francesca Miller (senior), Jake Schwartz and advisors Kristin Boekamp and Lia Chak.
Additionally, Ryan Pulaski was awarded Premier Diplomat in International Criminal Court A, Mitchell Smedley was recognized as Outstanding 1st-Year Delegate for Political and Security B, and Kristina Trojak was designated alternate for Youth Conference on National Affairs (CONA).
Altogether 27 CR South students spent the weekend in Hershey with 1700 students from the greater Philadelphia area.
The Model UN program is a simulation of the United Nations that requires students to research a preassigned country and represent that country’s interests through debate and problem-solving. Participating students gain a global perspective while sharpening their problem-solving and public-speaking skills.