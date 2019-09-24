COUNCIL ROCK >> The Philadelphia Chapter of the CPCU Society (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters) will be holding its 36th annual “Fire Safety in the Home” contest in the elementary schools of the Council Rock School District during National Fire Prevention Week, October 6 to 12.
The contest has been held each year since 1984 in conjunction with the School District. Students are asked to write an essay or do a creative work or poster on Fire Safety during National Fire Prevention Week. The panel of judges will include Council Rock School Board Director Joseph Hidalgo, former Northampton Supervisor Pete Palestina, CPCU, representing the CPCU Society’s Philadelphia Chapter and Northampton Township Fire Marshal Frank Fenton.
The contest was first introduced by the CPCU’s in 1984 through the efforts of Pete Palestina, who was readily involved with public safety issues in the community while a township supervisor.
“We hope that the children understand and learn about fire safety so that their family and the entire community benefits from a fire safety aspect” said Palestina. “Too often we read about the loss of lives and property from a fire and if we can save but one life, it makes programs such as this contest well worth the effort."
The contest is open to all Council Rock elementary school students, grades 1 through 6. Each school will have a staffer assigned as a coordinator for which questions from students or parents can be addressed. There will be three levels of competition: first and second graders, third and fourth graders, and fifth and sixth graders.
First place finishers in each level of competition will receive $100 cash, movie passes and a plaque. Second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $50 cash, movie passes and a plaque.
In addition, citations are expected to be presented from the Pennsylvania Senate by Senators Tommy Tomlinson and Steve Santarsiero, from the PA House by Representatives Wendi Thomas and Perry Warren and from the U.S. Congress by Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick.
The awards are tentatively scheduled to be presented November 14 at the Council Rock School Board meeting and on November 20 at the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors meeting. Council Rock’s municipalities include Newtown Borough and the Townships of Northampton, Newtown, Wrightstown and Upper Makefield.
The CPCU Society is a membership organization of more than 22,000 credentialed insurance professionals who promote excellence through ethical behavior and continuing education.
A Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU®), is an insurance professional who has earned the CPCU designation; the designation is conferred by The Institutes. CPCUs are considered to be property-casualty insurance subject matter experts. In order to earn this prestigious designation, insurance professionals must meet certain requirements in the following areas:
CPCUs pass eight national exams on topics including insurance law, accounting, risk management, and ethics. CPCUs continually update their base of insurance expertise by participating in technical and professional development workshops and seminars.
CPCUs promise to abide by a Code of Professional Ethics, placing their clients’ needs before their own.
CPCUs meet an experience requirement to become a CPCU and have proven insurance expertise and knowledge.
More information about the CPCU Society is available at www.cpcusociety.org