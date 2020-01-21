NEWTOWN >> The Council Rock School District (CRSD) Board of School Directors has announced an agreement with Superintendent Dr. Robert Fraser on a new five-year contract.
“We are pleased to announce an agreement with Dr. Fraser and are thankful that our Council Rock students, community and staff will continue to benefit from his exceptional leadership,” said Andy Block, CRSD board president. “Over the last four-and-a-half years, Dr. Fraser has proven to be a highly effective administrator with a clear, long-range vision to ensure our district remains one of the finest in Pennsylvania.”
Based on Dr. Fraser’s leadership of the district’s long-term capital plan, the successful redistricting effort and the creation of a new four-year strategic plan that prioritizes student wellness, the board is confident he will meet the challenges facing the school district.
During Fraser’s first contract period CRSD experienced improved student outcomes, security and safety upgrades, improved long-term financial planning and agreement on new multi-year contracts with the district’s bargaining units: the Council Rock Education Association and the Council Rock Educational Support Professional Association.
Block added, “With his commitment to working together with our dedicated parents, teachers, support staff, administrators and community members to best serve the needs of our students, we look forward to continuing Council Rock’s rich tradition of excellence with Dr. Fraser for years to come.”
Prior to joining Council Rock, Dr. Fraser spent two years as assistant superintendent in the West Chester Area School District and five years as that district’s director of curriculum and instruction. Before that, he was principal at Fred S. Engle Middle School in the Avon Grove School District after being a teacher and administrator in various Maryland public schools for several years.