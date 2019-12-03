NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Newtown Discovery Preschool, a private preschool powered by the Newtown Athletic Club (NAC), will open its doors to the community on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Beginning at 11 a.m., people of all ages are welcome to explore the three-level facility and all of its offerings while an array of holiday themed activities, awaits guests. This fun-filled community day will include face painting, balloon animals, holiday ornament making, games and a special Disney character appearance by Frozen's Elsa & Olaf.
Lite refreshments and drinks will be served. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with holiday activities inside the preschool’s 10 classrooms to follow. During the event, meet the preschool staff, explore the village and play on the interactive playground.
“We are excited to invite you into our preschool for this special holiday and community event,” said Amanda Brown, The Founder of Newtown Discovery Preschool. “The preschool will be filled with holiday excitement and energy for our guests to explore and enjoy all the activities and interactive play features we have the offer. We look forward to seeing you!”
Newtown Discovery Preschool, Community Day and Grand Opening event is open to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To RSVP, visit https://newtowndiscoverypreschool.com/event/grandopening/ or call 267-753-6040. If you’d like more information on the preschool, email info@newtowndiscoverypreschool.com.
The Newtown Discovery Preschool, a private preschool powered by the NAC, will open on January 2, 2020. The highly innovative preschool will provide a collaborative approach to learning through play for children ages 2 through 5 years old.
Newtown Discovery Preschool’s mission is to nurture a curiosity-driven environment through emergent learning so that students can develop a love for exploration, wellness and relationship building. The curriculum utilizes the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) learning philosophy with an added focus on physical development, health, wellness and literacy. The brand-new facility will also feature a nature-inspired community that will allow students to learn through exploration, socialization and play.
Newtown Discovery Preschool is located at 27 Blacksmith Road, Newtown 18940. For more, visit newtowndiscoverypreschool.com