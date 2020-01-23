NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Comedian Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling opens February at the Newtown Theatre with a show on Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m.
General admission tickets are $25 and are available at JJComedy.com. This show is for mature audiences only. Beer, wine and concessions will be sold prior to the performance.
Martling is best known as the former head writer for The Howard Stern Show from 1983 to 2001. He has since undertaken various projects, including hosting Jackie’s Joke Hunt on Sirius XM Radio for eight years.
On Friday, Feb. 7 “Moonstruck,” starring Cher, Nicholas Cage and Olympia Dukakis, returns to the big screen at the historic Newtown Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Released in 1987, “Moonstruck” is a dramedy-romance about Loretta Castorini, a bookkeeper from Brooklyn, who finds herself in a difficult situation when she falls for the brother of the man she has agreed to marry. The recipient of six Academy Award nominations, the film won Best Actress (Cher), Best Supporting Actress (Dukakis), and Best Original Screenplay.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $8 for children 12 and younger, and $6 for theatre members. This movie is part of the theatre’s monthly Classic Film Series, which is supported by presenting sponsor Harris Comfort.
On Saturday, Feb. 8 the historic Newtown Theatre continues its “Newtown Live” concert series with “PHLOYD: A Tribute to Pink Floyd” beginning at 8 p.m.
This all-star tribute band is dedicated to recreating every sound from Pink Floyd's recordings, including deep cuts and fan favorites. The band features Katie Feeney, Vince Tampio, Alec Meltzer, Drew Parker, Adam Zielinski, Mykk Hoffman, Dan Finn, Benjamin James, and Hayden Wright.
Tickets are $25 per person (plus service fee) online at TheNewtownTheatre.com or $35 at the door on the night of the show (if available). Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the theatre before the show and during intermission.
The theatre is located at 120 N. State Street in Newtown Borough.