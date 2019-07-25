BUCKS COUNTY >> Democrat Christina Finello of Ivyland on July 25 announced her candidacy for U.S. Congress in Pennsylvania’s First District, challenging incumbent Representative Brian Fitzpatrick.
“I’m running for Congress because our district deserves a leader who will stand up to powerful interests and fight to put families first again,” said Finello, a member of the Ivyland Borough Council. “Through my work improving access to care and my personal experience caring for my own family, I’ve seen firsthand how America’s health care system is slanted in favor of big insurance and drug companies, instead of people seeking the care they deserve.
“Families in our community are forced too often to choose between paying for their health care, paying off a student loan bill, or putting food on the table. I’ve faced these kinds of choices in my own family, and I know the same tough choices are being made at kitchen tables across our country.
"I want to go to Washington," she said, "to lower the cost of insurance and prescription drugs, to decrease the burden of student debt, and to provide real retirement security for our seniors.
“While people here in our district are working hard to make ends meet, Congressman Fitzpatrick isn’t getting the job done in Washington," said Finello. "Instead of standing up for our families, he stands on the sidelines and hands the keys over to powerful interests like Wall Street banks, insurance and drug companies, and even President Trump. It’s time for a change, and time to elect someone who will fight for our district’s families in Congress, day in and day out.”
A 5th generation Pennsylvanian, Christina was born in Bristol and raised in Warminster, growing up in a large Irish-Italian, Catholic family rooted here in Bucks County. During tough times, Christina’s father worked two jobs to support their family and served as a representative for his union, defending the rights of his fellow workers.
Christina graduated from Archbishop Wood High School and the University of Pennsylvania, and received a joint law degree and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Villanova Law and Drexel University. After completing an extended internship at a federal correctional facility in Missouri, Christina returned home to Pennsylvania to serve her community.
Christina has spent the last 10 years working to improve access to health care and human services, first at a local nonprofit where she worked with the Philadelphia Veterans Court to connect the region’s veterans with high-quality services, and now as Deputy Director of the Bucks County Department of Housing and Human Services.
Christina lives in Ivyland with her husband, Todd, and two daughters, Katie and Nora, and currently serves as the only Democrat on the seven-member, elected Ivyland Borough Council.