NEWTOWN >> November 10 is Gun Violence Awareness Day in Bucks County. And from 2 to 4 p.m. that day, there will be a memorial service honoring those in Bucks County who have lost their lives to gun violence during the past five years.
The purpose of Gun Violence Awareness Day is to “honor those lost to gun violence, seek sensible gun regulation and eliminate illegal handguns from our community.”
Fourteen Bucks County faith communities and organizations representing Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim, Catholic, Protestant, Quakers, The Peace Center and Orange Wave for Gun Safety will sponsor the day’s events beginning at 2 p.m. at the Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, with a short educational forum.
At 2:30 there will be a Witness Walk through Newtown to the Macedonia Baptist Church, 218 State Street, for a brief interfaith outdoor memorial service at 3 p.m. Nearby on the front lawn of Macedonia Baptist Church will be The Memorial to the Lost – a display of T-Shirts, each with the name of a Bucks County person lost to gun violence in the past five years.
The service will be followed at 3:30 p.m. with refreshments and an opportunity for advocacy activities.
The event is also sponsored by Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence a nationally recognized faith-based gun violence prevention group. The Executive Director, Bryan Miller, will be present and help host the event.
Bryan Miller left a 25-year career in international business after his brother was one of three law enforcement officers killed in Washington, DC police headquarters by a lone gunman wielding a concealed assault pistol. He co-founded Heeding God’s Call in 2009 which currently has chapters in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Greater Washington, D.C.