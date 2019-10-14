PHILADELPHIA >> Lea Wang, a sophomore at Council Rock High School South, has been selected as one of region’s top five musical talents to perform at this year’s Philadelphia PHL Live Center Stage Classical Finalist Show.
“PHL Live” is a City of Philadelphia initiative on global opportunities and creative and innovative economy by showcasing emerging artists and ensembles from the greater Philadelphia region and across 10 different genre categories. Each year, the top five finalists of each genre categories are selected from open, but competitive submissions to perform on center stages around Philadelphia.
PHL Live Center Stage Classical Finalist Show will be held at Settlement Music School, Mary Louise Branch in Philadelphia, at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18 (the event is free). The show will be live streamed by iradiophilly. http://iradiophilly.com/phone/station.php?idStation=71 (you may download iradiophilly app to listen on smartphone).
To learn more about PHL Live Center Stage initiatives and its competitive selection processes and performances, visit http://phllive.org/
About Lea Wang
Lea Wang, 14, is a distinguished honors student and sophomore at Council Rock High School South. She began studying piano at age four and violin at age six. Currently, she is the assistant concertmaster of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, a recipient of the Advanced Study Scholarship from the Settlement Music School of Philadelphia in the Gail W. Snitzer String Quartet, and concertmaster of the Council Rock South Symphony Orchestra. Previously, Lea served as the co-concertmaster of the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra and the concertmaster of the Bucks County Orchestra Festivals.
In recent years, Lea has performed as a soloist with many orchestras in the region, including with the Bucks County Symphony Orchestra (2017) as the first prize winner of its Youth Solo Competition; with the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (2018) at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts as the Annual Concerto Competition winner; with the Lansdowne Symphony Orchestra (2019) as a winner of the Irving Ludwig Young Artists Competition; and with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra (2019) as a winner of its Young Artists Competition. Lea will perform as a soloist with the Warminster and Old York Road Symphonies in the 2019-2020 season as a winner of both orchestras’ Young Artists Competitions.
In past summers, Lea attended the Boston University Tanglewood Institute, playing as the first violinist in a string quartet and serving as the concertmaster of the Strings Intensive Orchestra. She also attended the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy on an Artistic Merit Scholarship. She is the recipient of the Jeanne Marvin Phillips Prize and the Marie Paxson Fund Prize presented by the Delaware Valley Music Club.
Lea’s past and current teachers include Marc Rovetti, Ghislaine Fleischmann, Ellen Depasquale, and Jason Depue.
Aside from music, Lea is active in science fairs and has received top awards from the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science at its regional and state level fairs; the Bucks County Science and Engineering Fair; and the Delaware Valley Science Fair. She is the recipient of the First Prize Award in Critical Thinking from the Philadelphia Association of Critical Thinking. Lea is a member of her school’s math, music and French honors societies. And this past summer, Lea interned as a high school environmental science research scholar at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and worked as a volunteer and docent for the Butterfly Garden of the Churchville Nature Center in Bucks County. She enjoys writing, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and Netflix.