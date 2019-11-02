NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On November 1, Newtown Township Police responded to the report of medication found in a child's Halloween candy bag.
The caller reported finding a clear plastic baggie containing a single prescription medication tablet, believed to be anxiety medication, which was mixed in with their child's Halloween candy.
The medication was not inside any candy or candy wrapper and at this time, police do not have any information that any candy may have been tampered with.
After speaking with the child's parent, it was learned that the medication was most likely obtained while the child was trick or treating within the County Bend development of Newtown Township.
At this time, this is the only known incident of its kind, but out of an abundance of caution, police are asking parents or guardians to carefully check their child's Halloween candy and report any suspicious findings to the Newtown Township Police Department by calling 215-598-7121.