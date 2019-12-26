NEWTOWN >> Council Rock High School North art students Gabrielle DeSena, Matt Sandman and Paige Majewski have been juried into the prestigious National Art Honor Society 2020 Art Show.
DeSena’s work, "Self Portrait," Paige Majewski’s "Helen" and Matt Sandman’s "A Descent into Disorder" were three of 1,065 works submitted from around the United States for the show.
Representatives from Emily Carr University of Art and Design, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art & Design, Otis College of Art and Design, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and Watkins College of Art participated a jurors.
Having been selected, Gabrielle, Matt, and Paige’s pieces will be three of 62 works that will be on display ay the National Art Honor Society juried 2020 show to be held in the NAEA Gallery in Alexandria, VA from January 27 to April 10, 2020.