TO MUCH TO DRINK >> Patrol was dispatched to a Warwick Court residence at 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 14 for the report of a 15 year old juvenile female who was vomiting after alcohol consumption. Upon arrival, police spoke with the female and determined that she had consumed a lot of alcohol that she had taken from her mother’s liquor cabinet. The female was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
VEHICLE BREAK-INS >> Shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 police responded to a Jonquil Drive residence for the report of an attempted theft. The complainant reported that someone entered her unlocked car overnight while it was parked in her driveway. Nothing appeared to be taken, but it was evident that someone had gone through the glove box and center console. While police were speaking with the complainant, another Jonquil Drive residence approached the officer and reported that his unlocked car had been entered as well. He reported that the only thing that appeared to be missing was the vehicle’s manual.
TAILGATING INCIDENT >> Around 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 police were contacted with regards to a tailgating incident. According to the complainant, a BMW was following and tailgating another vehicle in the area of Grant Street in Newtown Township. The driver reported that at one point the operator of the BMW got out of his vehicle and yelled at the complainant before driving off. The complainant remembered the BMW’s license plate number, and police were able to locate and speak with the operator. The operator admitted that he was at fault and claimed that the complainant had not been driving properly. Police advised the operator that aggravating the situation was not the solution.
STOLEN VEHICLE >> At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 a South Ascot Court resident reported that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway the day before. An investigation is ongoing.
STUCK IN A DITCH >> While on routine patrol around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 14, an officer observed a disabled vehicle that was stuck in a ditch at the Middletown Grange Fair Grounds. The officer assisted with getting two children out of the vehicle. Another vehicle approached to help and became stuck in the ditch as well. A tow company was contacted to respond and pulled both vehicles out of the ditch.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED >> Patrol was contacted at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 15 in regards to a stolen vehicle that was found parked on the shoulder of Sacketsford Road. The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Telford and the Pennridge Regional Police Department was contacted. The vehicle was then secured at headquarters for their processing and investigation.
ROAD HAZARD >> At approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 15 police responded to the area of the Newtown Bypass and Lindenhurst Road for the report of a chair creating a hazardous condition in the intersection. Upon arrival, the officer located the chair and removed it from the roadway.
ATTEMPTED THEFT >> At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16 police were notified of an attempted theft on Crocus Lane that had occurred a few days prior. According to the report, two unlocked vehicles were entered and rifled through overnight. Nothing was taken. Police advise residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables.
ROAD HAZARD >> Police responded to Durham Road in the area of the Newtown Bypass around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 16 for the report of dry fertilizer that had fallen out of a trailer creating a hazardous condition in the roadway. Police assisted with traffic control as the fertilizer was cleaned up.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At approximately 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 police responded to a German Avenue residence for the report of criminal mischief involving damage to a lock, a vehicle, and a trailer. There are no leads at this time.
SCAM >> At 1:05 p.m. on Sept. 17 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report an employment opportunity scam involving a fraudulent check. The complainant explained that she was contacted by a company she came across on the internet to deposit a check to her personal account for the purchase of gift cards. Fortunately, the complainant sought to confirm the authenticity of the check with her bank before depositing it, and she did not suffer any loss.
DISRUPTIVE VISITOR >> At 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 police responded to Yogasphere on Swamp Road for the report of a suspicious female who had been drinking wine in the lobby and yelling. Upon arrival, police met with a yoga instructor who described the unknown female who had entered the yoga studio earlier that night inquiring about classes. The female sat on their sofa drinking what appeared to be wine as she read over the class schedules and remained there for over an hour. When the instructors asked her for more information, the female became angry, raised her voice, and then left. Police searched the area for a female matching her description with negative results.
ROAD HAZARD >> Patrol responded to Windy Bush Road for the report of a branch creating a hazardous condition in the roadway around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. The branch was located and removed.
RETAIL THEFT >> Shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 police were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy in Wrightstown Township for the report of a retail theft not in progress. The offender, who had pocketed over-the-counter medication valued at approximately $15, was identified and advised that he is no longer welcome at the store.