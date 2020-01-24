SWERVING VEHICLE >> At 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 patrols were dispatched for the report of a white Toyota Corolla swerving on the roadway and driving about 20 miles per hour on Swamp Road from Second Street Pike. It was reported that the vehicle was last seen on the Newtown Bypass heading towards Richboro Road. Patrols checked the area and could not locate the vehicle.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 police responded to the area of Durham Road and Wrenwood Way for a noise complaint. It was reported that fireworks or possibly gun shots were going off. Officers checked the vicinity, and everything appeared to be in order.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Society Place in the area of the dumpsters at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 17 for the report of a suspicious vehicle. It was reported that an occupied tan Honda Civic had been idling there for two hours. Upon arrival, police surveyed the area. The vehicle was not located.
CAR ALARM >> Around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 17 patrol responded to the area of Fair Oaks Court for the report of a car alarm that was sounding on and off for over an hour. The area was checked with negative results.
CARELESS DRIVING >> At approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 19 a passing motorist reported a careless and speeding driver of a silver Pontiac in the area of Cherry Lane and Washington Avenue in Wrightstown Township. No further information was obtained.
ROAD HAZARD >> Shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 officers responded to Swamp Road and Second Street Pike for the report of a load of stone in the roadway creating a hazardous condition. A Eureka Quarry cleaning crew responded for the stone, and police located the truck responsible as it was traveling eastbound on Route 332 with large amounts of stone falling from the rear tailgate. The truck was placed temporarily out of service, and the truck driver was issued a citation.
RECKLESS TRUCK >> A motorist contacted police around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 21 to report that a reckless truck was following him on the Newtown Bypass at a high rate of speed and that they were traveling towards Lower Makefield Township. Officers from both departments responded to check the area. The motorist eventually turned off the bypass to avoid further confrontation with the truck and waited for police arrival. The truck was no longer following him. Police made contact with the motorist who explained that he was traveling on Durham Road when the truck came out of nowhere and started aggressively tailgating him. He described the truck as smaller than an eighteen-wheeler but bigger than a box truck. The motorist was unable to further describe the truck or the truck driver, and it was not located.
ROAD RAGE FYI >> As we travel on our highways, we find more and more traffic all the time; people like ourselves with places to go and things to do. With all of the people on the road, sooner or later you will come in contact with a motorist who is angry and is taking his frustration out on you for something you may or may not have done. Remember, a motorist fueled by anger is not maintaining his focus on the primary task of driving and is a danger on the roadway. If you are involved in a road rage incident, do not become part of the problem by joining in. Be the better person and pull over to a safe area and allow your aggressor to pass on by. If the aggressor continues to pursue you, dial 9-1-1, put your hazard lights on, and drive to a well-populated area. Do not get out of your vehicle and confront your aggressor.
SUSPICIOUS VAN >> Police responded to Pickering Drive at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 for the report of a suspicious white van driving through the neighborhood and possibly porch pirating. The suspicion was deemed unfounded when police located the vehicle parked in front of a residence. The resident explained to police that the van belongs to contractors who were working at her home all week.
POSSESSION >> Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a blue Nissan sedan for committing a vehicle code violation on the Newtown Bypass at Richboro Road. The operator of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The contraband was confiscated and seized for evidence. Charges are pending for the operator, and the juvenile will be referred to the Youth Aid Panel.
FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a fraud around 11 a.m. on Jan. 23. He relayed that he has an American Airlines account and that several people he does not know fraudulently used 112,500 of his air miles, valued at $2,581.25, to travel to various destinations. American Airlines was notified in regards to this fraud.