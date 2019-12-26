THEFT >> At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 police were contacted in regards to the theft of a package containing an Apple Watch from a Cedar Lane residence in Wrightstown Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
FRAUD >> Around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 a Wrightstown Township resident reported suspicious activity on her credit card. The complainant reported the activity to her bank as well, and police advised her to change her passwords for all financial accounts and emails.
FRAUD >> At 9:30 a.m. a Newtown Township resident reported a fraud involving the attempted use of his personal information to open a bank account. The bank intercepted the fraudulent application and cancelled the account before any loss developed.
ROAD HAZARD >> Patrol responded to the Newtown Bypass at Lindenhurst Road at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 13 for the report of milk crates on the roadway. The area was checked and clear of debris.
FRAUD >> At 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 a Newtown Township resident reported a fraud involving the attempted use of his personal information to open several bank accounts. The banks intercepted most of the fraudulent applications and cancelled the accounts.
SCAM >> Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 police were notified of a Chandler Hall resident who received a call from someone claiming to be with the El Paso County Texas Sherriff’s Office. The caller went on to tell the resident that drug dealers were using his identification to make purchases. To confirm his identification, the resident furnished the caller with his Social Security number and address. The caller then told the resident that the FBI would be following up with them. Police contacted the phone number that the caller provided to the resident, and it was in fact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department’s phone number. The Sheriff’s department confirmed that this is known scam and that their phone number was used for caller ID spoofing. The resident and Chandler Hall were informed about the incident.
SCAM >> Around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 a Newtown Township resident responded to Police Headquarters to report that she had been contacted by an individual representing themselves as being affiliated with Federal Law Enforcement. The individual threatened the victim with arrest if they did not cooperate and make various payments in the form of gift card payments, totaling over $14,000. At one point during the victim's interactions with the scammer, the victim was told that they would receive a telephone call from the Newtown Township Police to confirm their legitimacy. Shortly thereafter, the victim received another call displayed on their caller ID as coming from 215-579-1000, where they further coerced the victim to provide the payments. "We are urging our community to be aware of this scam, especially since the Newtown Township Police Department's telephone number (215-579-1000) is being used for caller ID spoofing," police said. "The Newtown Township Police Department will not contact anyone to solicit payments, in exchange for rectifying situations related to any alleged criminal charges."
MAN WALKING IN THE ROAD >> Police were dispatched to a check the well-being at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 13 for a man in dark clothing walking in the middle of Windy Bush Road. It was reported that the man appeared to be “on a mission” and was in the area of the Anchor Crossing Shopping Center. Upon arrival, police searched the area and were unable to find the man.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURANCE >> At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 13 police were dispatched to a Providence Court residence for the report of a suspicious occurrence. The complainant explained that he heard whistling or voices upstairs in his house. On scene, police met with the complainant who requested officers do a walk-through of his home. Officers checked the entire residence, and all appeared normal.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Just before 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 police responded to the Green Parrot for the report of criminal mischief. On scene, police observed a hole that was punched in the men’s bathroom and saw outdoor Christmas lights and tree garland that were torn down.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 police were dispatched to the area of North Ascot Court for a noise complaint. It was reported that someone was riding a quad around the neighborhood for approximately twenty minutes. Upon arrival, police checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate any quads.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 police responded to Harvest Seasonal Grill for the report of criminal mischief. It was reported that someone smashed the window of a Kubota. The approximate value of the damage was $300.
FALLEN TREE >> Around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 police responded to the area of Mud Road for the report of a fallen tree creating a hazardous condition across the roadway. The Department of Public Works responded as well and removed the tree.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at 9 p.m. on Dec. 17, an officer observed a vehicle parked in the Newtown Skate Park parking lot. The vehicle was occupied, and the officer made contact with the operator who explained he was just hanging out. The officer advised that the park is closed after hours and ensured that the vehicle left the area without incident.
OIL ON THE ROADWAY >> Around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 patrol responded to Eagle Road and Stoopville Road for a hazardous condition report involving the smell of oil in the area. Upon arrival, patrol observed oil in the roadway in Upper Makefield Township. Upper Makefield was notified of the issue and addressed it.
HARASSMENT >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 18 to report harassment by communication. The complainant explained that he received a threatening call from someone in Massachusetts stating that the complainant scammed the caller out of money over Jeep parts. The complainant stated that he has never purchased or sold any Jeep parts online and assumed it was a scam. The complainant ignored the caller, but continued to receive messages with the caller threatening to find him. Police advised the complainant to block the caller’s number. Police further directly contacted the caller to cease contact and advised the caller to go to their local police department if there is indeed a dispute over money.
SCAM >> At 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 a Birches Assisted Living resident contacted police to report that he received a call from a male who identified himself as an agent in the Social Security Office. The caller told the resident that he was involved in a money laundering scheme and asked the resident for his name, address, and last four digits of his social security number. The resident then provided his personal information to the caller. Police advised the resident that this was a fraudulent call and explained the identity theft prevention steps.
FRAUD >> Shortly before 4 p.m. police were dispatched to an East Hanover Street residence for the report of a fraud. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who explained that his computer had been compromised by hackers and that he had been scammed into providing $56,000 worth of gift cards to the scammer. An investigation is ongoing.