FRAUD >> At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report wire fraud. The resident explained that his personal information was fraudulently used by someone to open a credit account with Synchrony Bank and PayPal. The resident became aware of this when PayPal informed him of an outstanding balance of $4,090. The fraudulent account was closed, and Synchrony Bank’s fraud division was contacted to further investigate.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 police responded to Society Place for the report of a suspicious male who was standing outside for about an hour and a half. Upon arrival, police checked the area, and the man was no longer on scene.
DUI DETAIL >> Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Nov. 27 the department participated in the Bucks County DUI Task Force’s roving DUI detail throughout Bensalem and Lower Southampton Townships. The detail consisted of officers from more than a dozen county police departments and focused on the entirety of Street Road. The patrol was funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and was to help ensure the safety of the community on Thanksgiving Eve.
ALTERCATIONS >> In the early morning hours on Nov. 28, police were dispatched to North Sycamore Street and investigated a series of physical altercations that occurred outside of the Green Parrot. During one of these altercations, a man was knocked unconscious and was hospitalized. Investigations are ongoing and police are seeking witnesses to these incidents and any additional information.
ROAD HAZARD >> Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 28 police were dispatched to Apple Hill and Swamp Roads for the report of a large tree blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, patrol found a large amount of debris from a fallen tree blocking the northbound lane. With the help of several neighbors, the tree was removed, and the roadway was cleared.
MAJOR ACCIDENT >> At approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 police were dispatched for a major three vehicle traffic accident with injuries at the Newtown Bypass and Buck Road. Both directions of traffic were impacted and the roads were closed until the accident was cleared. The investigation is ongoing.
FIREWORKS >> Around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 police responded to the area of Upper Silver Lake Road for the report of four to six juveniles shooting fireworks at passing cars. The area was searched, but no juveniles were observed.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 28 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a Penns Trail parking lot. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered that the vehicle was cold to the touch, and no occupants were present. The businesses and surrounding area were checked and everything appeared to be in order.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Police responded to the area of Eagleton Farm Road at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 for the report of a suspicious vehicle. According to the complainant, a blue jeep was stopping in front of residences. The area was searched and the vehicle was not found.
ATTEMPTED THEFT >> Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Newtown Athletic Club Field House for a report of an attempted theft. Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle with a partially broken passenger window. The vehicle owner explained that she parked there at 1:30 p.m., went inside the business, and discovered the broken window upon returning to her car. The vehicle remained locked, no entry was made, and nothing was reported missing.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Police were dispatched to Canterbury Court around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 for the report of a suspicious man. It was reported that the man had knocked on the reporting party’s door and was sitting in a white van outside of the residence. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man who explained that he had the wrong address. The man was cleared by investigation.
DISTURBANCE >> Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 police were dispatched to North Sycamore Street for the report of a disturbance at the Green Parrot. Upon arrival, police were requested to provide a presence until the close of business due to some rowdy patrons and past issues. Patrol remained on scene until everyone left the area, and the business closed without incident.
ATTEMPTED THEFTS >> At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 5, police were dispatched to a Ridge Avenue resident in Wrightstown Township for the report of attempted thefts from vehicles. A few hours later, police were contacted by another Ridge Avenue resident reporting attempted thefts from their vehicles as well. In each case, the vehicle was parked and unlocked and had been gone through sometime overnight. Glove boxes and center consoles were left open, but no items were taken.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Police responded to Firethorn Road shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 to meet with a resident who wanted to report that two unlocked vehicles parked in their driveway overnight had been entered and rummaged through overnight. The resident told police that the only thing he could confirm were taken was a pair of sunglasses valued at $75. Police remind residents to remove valuables and to lock their vehicles.
FRAUD >> At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 5 a resident called police to report that he received a phone call from a person who identified himself as a Comcast representative. The caller told the resident that there was a problem with his computer. The caller convinced the resident to allow him access to the computer. In less than 15 minutes, the resident saw a small black window appear directing him to "click here to begin download" and realized his mistake, refused the download and disconnected his desktop computer. The victim called his financial institutions, credit card companies and the Social Security/Medicare offices to guard the accounts. The victim did not suffer any financial loss.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 a Wexley Drive resident reported a suspicious circumstance. Earlier in the morning, two unknown men responded to his residence and explained that they were there to measure the bathroom. After they left in a white van with no markings on it, the resident contacted his general contractor who said he had no idea who they were. Both unknown subjects were white males; the one appeared to be in his 40s, and the other appeared to be in his 20.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> During routine patrol shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked on Mill Pond Road by Hickory Lane at the rear of a residence. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the homeowner and a workman repairing the fence. Suspicion was unfounded.
SCAM >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 7 to report a scam. He reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller told the resident that he won a reward and needed to provide his bank and personal information to get it. The resident did not fall for the scam, and police advised that he did the right thing and should continue to disregard such calls.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> A Union Street resident reported a suspicious person to police around 12 p.m. on Dec. 7. According to the report, a white female in a red sweater banged on the complainant’s front door trying to warn them about the neighbors and claiming to be from the Church of Christ. Police checked the area with negative contact.
ROAD HAZARD >> Just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 police responded to the area of the Newtown Bypass and Buck Road for the report of trash in the roadway creating a hazardous condition. Upon arrival, police found that the trash bag had been removed from the roadway.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 police responded to a Union Street residence for the report of criminal mischief. The complainant explained that when she went outside that morning she discovered that her Christmas decoration snowman was ripped in the face. The snowman’s left arm seemed "dislocated" as well. The complainant did not hear anything the night before that would alarm her to look outside. The complainant further reported that church solicitors were at her door the day before, and she believes it might have been one of them because she would not open the door. The total value of loss was $150.
NOISE COMPLAINTS >> Police responded to a Skyview Way residence three times between 8:15 and 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 11 for several noise complaints. It was reported that a Skyview Way resident was making lots of construction noise during the day and into the night. Police spoke with the resident and advised that construction needed to cease at 9 p.m.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 police were advised of a suspicious grey sedan in the area Merion Drive. Police responded and checked the area with no contact.
FRAUD >> A Wrightstown Township resident responded to headquarters at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 to report that she was a victim of fraud. She reported that she received a letter from Wells Fargo stating an account was opened by someone using her social security number. The complainant contacted the Credit Reporting Agencies to place a freeze on her credit and further learned that a vehicle loan was opened up with her personal information as well.