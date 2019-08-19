HAZARDOUS CONDITION >> Police were dispatched the area of Lakeview Drive and Buck Road around 4:15 p.m. on August 2 for the report of a hazardous condition. It was reported that heavy duty construction equipment was causing a traffic safety issue. Upon arrival, the report was deemed unfounded. The construction company had a flag man assisting with the traffic flow, and their work was about finished.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Police were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. on August 3 to the Grange Fair Grounds in Wrightstown Township. It was reported that there was a suspicious vehicle parked there with occupants laughing inside the vehicle. Upon arrival, police checked the fairgrounds, and the vehicle was no longer on scene.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Around 9:30 p.m. on August 4 police responded to the area of Camellia Court for a noise complaint involving possible shots fired. The area was searched with negative results.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters at approximately 11:15 a.m. on August 5 to report a suspicious voicemail she received. In the voicemail, a computer generated voice stated that the IRS needed her to contact them immediately. She did not do so and blocked the number. Police confirmed that this is a known scam and urged her to remain vigilant to scams like this.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE CALL >> Around 6:45 p.m. on August 5 police responded to Bedford Lane for the report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the street. Once on location, police determined that it was an Amazon employee waiting for another Amazon driver to transfer packages.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at Veterans Park around 9:15 p.m. on August 5, an officer observed two suspicious vehicles. Upon contact with the drivers, the officer determined that no illegal activity was going on and advised them that the park is closed after dark and that they’d need to go somewhere else.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Shortly before 11:45 p.m. on August 5, an officer observed a running vehicle in Veterans Park. The officer made contact with the driver, who explained that he was playing Pokémon on his phone. The driver was instructed to leave since the park was closed, and he cooperated.
COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters on August 6 at 2 p.m. to report counterfeit documents he received in the mail at his home. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
WIRES DOWN >> Just before 8:45 a.m. on August 7 police responded to Lincoln Ave for the report of wires down. Upon arrival, the officer found Verizon wires down on the complainant’s driveway. The officer moved the wires and contacted Verizon to respond.
TREE BLOCKING THE ROAD >> While on routine patrol at 10 a.m. on August 7, an officer located a tree branch hanging in the roadway and blocking the southbound lane of Linton Hill Road. The officer was able to remove the branch and clear the roadway.
FRAUD >> At 5:25 p.m. on August 7 an officer responded to a Newtown Township residence for a fraud report. The victim reported a loss of $10,000 from her bank account. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
UNSECURED VEHICLE >> On August 8, while routinely patrolling the area of Atwood Court and Stanford Lane, an officer observed a vehicle parked with its rear hatch lift gate fully open and saw that no one was around. The officer identified the vehicle owner, an Atwood Court resident, who responded to verify that none of his belonging were missing and to secure his vehicle.
FRAUD >> At 1:30 p.m. a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report that his bank account was compromised and defrauded of approximately $900. Several of his other credit cards were attacked unsuccessfully and have since been closed. The bank compensated the complainant, and he suffered no loss.