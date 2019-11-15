THEFT >> At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 a Newtown Township company located on Penns Trail contacted police to report a theft from their business involving a fraudulent purchase order. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
ILLEGAL DUMPING >> Around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 patrol was dispatched to Sackettsford and Wilkinson roads for the report of littering. Patrol was advised that a vehicle dumped trash bags containing brush onto the side of the road late the night before. The bags were not causing a hazardous condition and Wrightstown Township’s Department of Public Works was contacted to remove the bags.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> At 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 patrol was dispatched for a suspicious vehicle in the area of Society Place. It was reported that a black SUV was parked in that area all night with all of its doors open. Upon arrival, police approached the vehicle and observed that several doors were left open and that a few bags were inside. The owner, a resident of Society Place, was contacted and verified that nothing was taken out of the vehicle. The resident admitted to coming home late from work with extreme fatigue and believes he forgot to close his doors. Police advised the vehicle's owner that he should not operate a motor vehicle when that fatigued for his and other’s safety. Police further instructed the vehicle's owner to secure his items and to lock the vehicle.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 police were dispatched to the area of Diamond Drive for the report of a suspicious person. According to the complainant, a man wearing a grey hoodie was seen walking around in the area while smoking a cigarette. The complainant observed the same man walking around that morning as well. Police checked the area and did not locate the man.
CIVIL DISPUTE >> Around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 police responded to South Lancaster Lane for the report of a complainant that felt threatened while walking their dog. The matter was determined to be a civil dispute between neighbors.
TREES ON WIRES >> While on routine patrol at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, an officer observed two large trees hanging on Verizon wires at the 400 Block of Durham Road in Wrightstown Township. Verizon was contacted to respond for the trees.
WIRE FRAUD >> Just before 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 a representative of a Newtown Township business located on Brandywine Boulevard responded to headquarters to report a wire fraud. The investigation is ongoing.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 5:05 p.m. police responded to the area of High Street for the report of a suspicious man in his 20s who was walking around the neighborhood, possibly taking pictures of homes. When approached by the complainant, the man claimed to be a solicitor for a window company, but he was not knocking on any doors. Police searched the area with negative contact.
FRAUD >> At 10 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a fraud involving her personal information being used to make an unauthorized purchase. An investigation is ongoing.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> At approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 police received an anonymous complaint in regards to trucks using Engine Brake Retarder systems in the restricted zone on Stoopville Road. Our Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit was notified for further investigation.
DOGS BARKING >> At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 police responded to the area of Thornbury Lane for the report of a dog barking outside. Upon arrival, police checked the area, and no barking dogs were found.
SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE >> Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 police responded to a Walton Court residence for the report of suspicious people outside. Upon arrival, police checked the area with no contact. Police spoke with the complainant who stated that everything was okay and that police were no longer needed.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 police responded to the area of South Drive and Thistle Lane for the report of a suspicious person. According to the complainant, a teen dressed in all black with a backpack was riding his bike through the area. Patrol searched the area with negative results.