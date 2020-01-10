CITED - Shortly after midnight on Dec. 27 police were dispatched to the area of Opal Court for the report of a suspicious sedan parked on the street with someone inside. Upon arrival, police spoke with the occupant and observed a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The contraband was seized as evidence, and the occupant was issued a citation.
MOTOR VEHICLE TASK FORCE - From 7 am to 12 pm on Dec. 27, officers conducted a Commercial Motor Vehicle Task Force Detail at Durham Road and Fox Hill Drive. As a result of the detail, nine trucks were stopped and inspected, and no violations were observed.
FRAUD - At approximately 6 pm on Dec. 27 police were dispatched to a Parkview Way residence for the report of a fraud. Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim who explained that her personal information was jeopardized after she received a fraudulent email. The email indicated that her Apple account was frozen and instructed the victim to provide all of her personal information to unlock the account. The victim provided that information and her credit card number before realizing that it was a scam. Police advised the victim to contact the Credit Bureaus and warn residents to be aware and wary against these scams.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - While on patrol around 11:15 pm on Dec. 27, an officer observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked in Veterans Park. The officer made contact the occupants and did not observe any suspicious activity. The officer advised them that the park was closed after dark and instructed them to leave. They did so without incident.
ROAD HAZARD - Just before 11 am on Dec. 28 an officer observed a large tree branch creating a hazardous condition on Pine Lane. The officer removed the hazard and cleared the roadway.
DOG ATTACK - A Wrightstown Township resident responded to headquarters at approximately 11:15 am on Dec. 31 to report that his dog was attacked by another dog while he was walking on Midland Road. The Animal Control Officer was contacted to further investigate.
CARELESS DRIVING - Around 6:30 pm on Dec. 31 police were advised of a speeding, reckless driver heading north on Buck Road towards the Newtown Bypass. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver was issued a citation for Careless Driving.
FIREWORKS - Police responded to the area of Brownsburg Road and Matthews Lane for the report of fireworks around 10:45 pm on Dec. 31. Upon arrival, police checked the area, but the fireworks had ceased.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - Police were dispatched to Maher Lane in Wrightstown Township at 6:45 am on Jan. 2 for the report of a suspicious white van parked in front of a residence. On scene, police spoke to the occupant of the vehicle and determined that he was working at one of the residences. No suspicious activity was observed.
SCAM- Shortly after 10 am on Jan. 2 a resident of Newtown Grant came into police headquarters to report suspicious emails he had received. The resident told the officer that he received two emails recently. The email told the reporting party to pay $1,500 dollars with bit coins or a questionable video of him would be released on the internet. The resident was advised that this is a common scam and suggested that he contact Comcast change his passwords and to monitor his other accounts. The reporting party is not a victim he has not paid out monies.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE - A Maple Ave resident contacted police at 11:15 am on Jan. 2 to report a theft from his motor vehicle that occurred sometime around Thanksgiving 2019. It was reported that a black hand warmer valued at $25 was stolen.
RETAIL THEFT - At 1:15 pm on Jan. 3 police responded to a retail theft at the Bed Bath & Beyond store. Police said a white male suspect wearing a green camouflage jacket, tan and black hat, and blue jeans stole a Miele Compact C2 vacuum valued at approximately $700. The suspect fled in a gray colored 2003 Toyota Camry. The investigation is ongoing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - Around 1:30 pm on Jan. 3 police were dispatched to a Hampton Circle residence for the report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. It was reported that Christmas cookies were found throughout the engine compartment.
SCAM - Shortly after 10:45 pm on Jan. 3 police were contacted by a Newtown Township resident in regards to an online scam. The resident reported that he was on a dating website called “Okay Cupid” when he made contact with a female. They exchanged phone numbers, and shortly thereafter, the resident decided to send nude photographs of himself to the female. After he did so, the female threatened to send the pictures to his family members unless he sent her money. It was at this point the resident realized he was scammed and blocked the female.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - A Windham Court resident contacted police at 9 am on Jan. 4 to report criminal mischief to his vehicle. He explained that white paint was thrown in the bed of his pickup truck while it was parked in front of his house.
TRESPASSING - A Wrightstown Township resident reported hunters actively hunting near her residence without her permission around 10:30 am on Jan. 4. Police responded and found a group of hunters, looking for a deer they had shot, on an adjacent property. The hunters had permission to be on the property where they shot the deer but did admit to crossing the property line to look for the deer when it ran. Police advised the hunters to seek permission and not to trespass in the future.
SCAM - At 12:30 pm on Jan. 4 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a phone scam. He explained that he received a call from PECO, stating his power would be shut off due to non-payment. After a series of questions, the resident was told to purchase gift cards to prevent a loss of power. The resident recognized this as a scam and did not fall victim.
ARRRST - At 6:15 pm o Jan. 4 police initiated a traffic stop on the operator of a 1996 green Honda Civic on the Newtown Bypass at Woodbourne Road for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, Anthony Ancrum Jr., 33 of Doylestown, the officer verified an active warrant. Ancrum Jr. was taken into custody and transferred to headquarters. Bucks County Sheriffs’ Department then arrived and took Ancrum Jr. into custody.
THEFT FROM VEHICLES - Police responded to a Brownsburg Road residence at approximately 11 am on Jan. 5 for the report of a theft from vehicles. The victims reported that their two vehicles were unlocked and parked at the residence and that the theft occurred sometime over the weekend. Police remind everyone to lock their vehicles.
ROAD HAZARD - Patrol responded to Buck Road and the Newtown Bypass around 7 am on Jan. 6 for the report of a Christmas tree in the roadway creating a hazardous condition. Upon arrival, patrol removed the tree.
NOISE COMPLAINT - Patrol was dispatched to the 100 Block of Eagle Road for a noise complaint at approximately 6:15 pm on Jan. 6. Loud ATV’s were reported. Police checked the area, and the ATV’s were no longer on scene. Just before 9 pm on Jan. 6, police responded to the area again for a similar complaint. Police made contact with two subjects who were spoken to about being mindful of the neighbors.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE - While on routine patrol at 12:05 am on Jan. 7, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the First Priority Bank parking lot with someone standing outside of the vehicle. The officer made contact with the subject who explained that he works nearby and was smoking a cigarette outside before returning home for the evening. The subject left without incident.
HIT AND RUN - At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7 police responded to a hit and run accident that occurred on the Newtown Bypass at Richboro Road. The accident is under investigation.
FATAL CRASH - At approximately 8:47 am on Jan. 8 police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Richboro Road between the Newtown Bypass and Mill Pond Road. Upon arrival, preliminary information indicated that a traveling Westbound on Richboro Road (Rt 332) collided head on with a box truck traveling Eastbound on Richboro Road (Rt 332), within the Eastbound traveling lanes causing significant damage to both units. The operator of the westbound vehicle, a 30 year old man from Lower Makefield, was trapped inside his vehicle and was pronounced deceased on location by medical personnel. The Bucks County Coroner was dispatched to the scene. Information on identity will not be released until all family members have been notified. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with this tragedy,” police said. The operator of the box truck was transported to St. Mary by medical personnel with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and later released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
THEFT - Shortly before 4 pm on Jan. 8 police responded to the Bucks County Community College to investigate the theft of a purse. The purse was later recovered.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Around 11 pm on Jan. 8 police were dispatched to Commonwealth Drive for the report of a suspicious person in a white van. Police spoke with the occupant and determined that the suspicion was unfounded.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE - Police responded to Barre 3 located on South Eagle Road at approximately 9:30 am on Jan. 9 for the report of a theft from vehicle. The victim’s driver side window was broken in and a purse was stolen. Police advise everyone to remove their valuables from their cars.
CRASH - At approximately 11 am on Jan. 9 police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with an overturned vehicle. Preliminary information indicated that vehicle #1 was traveling Northbound on Woodbourne Road and was turning Westbound when it made contact with vehicle #2, traveling Eastbound on the Bypass, causing vehicle #2 to overturn and come to rest on its side. The driver of vehicle #2 self-extricated, and two rear occupants inside the overturned vehicle were extricated by fire personnel and transported to St. Mary with non-life threatening injuries. Operator of Vehicle #1 was also transported for chest pain to St. Mary’s hospital. Causation of the crash is still under investigation.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON - Police responded at 11:45 am on Jan. 9 to the Village of Newtown shopping center in the area of Hand & Stone Massage for the report of a suspicious person looking in store windows, but not entering any stores. Upon arrival, police checked the area and could not locate the subject.