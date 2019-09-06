TRAFFIC DETAIL >> Police conducted a Commercial Motor Vehicle Traffic Detail on August 30 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the Newtown Bypass at Campus Drive. As a result of the detail, four trucks were stopped and inspected; five violations were found, and one citation was issued.
FRAUD >> At 8:30 a.m. on August 30 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report wire fraud. The victim explained that it involved a hacked email account and the theft of funds in the amount of approximately $6,000. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
CUSHION ON THE BYPASS >> A passing motorist contacted police on August 30 at 9:30 a.m. to report a sofa cushion in the southbound lane on the Newtown Bypass. Patrol checked the Bypass in both directions and did not locate a cushion.
FRAUD >> At 10 a.m. on August 30 police responded to the TD Bank on Lower Silver Lake Road for the report of an attempted fraud. It was reported that the female suspect was no longer on scene and an investigation is ongoing.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> Around 7:15 p.m. on August 30 police responded to the TD Bank on West Road for the report of an attempted fraud. It was reported that a man was no longer on scene and an investigation is ongoing.
GUNSHOTS REPORTED >> Around 8:15 p.m. on August 31 police responded to the 800 block area of Durham Road for the report of gunshots being heard. Upon arrival, officers did not hear any gunshots and searched the surrounding area with negative results.
ACTIVE WARRANT >> Police initiated a traffic stop on Washington Crossing Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. on August 31 on the operator of a red Dodge Journey SUV for committing a traffic violation. Upon contact with the driver, 25 year old Matthew Yoak of Philadelphia, the officer obtained his information and determined that Yoak was a wanted person due to an active warrant out of Philadelphia Police Department. Yoak was taken into custody and transported to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Warrant Unit without incident.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Wendy’s at 9:45 p.m. on August 31 for the report of a suspicious person. According to the report, a balding male was sitting in a silver Nissan sedan for 15 minutes with gloves and a ski mask inside the car. Upon arrival, police observed a silver Nissan sedan exiting the area and turning toward Swamp Road. The operator and vehicle matched the description provided to police, and officers initiated a traffic stop. Contact was made with the operator who cooperated with the officers, and no weapons or ski masks were found. All appeared in order, and patrol resumed.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Police were dispatched to the area of David Drive and the tennis courts at 1:45 am on September 1 for the report of kids playing loud music. Upon arrival, police located two individuals listening to music at the tennis courts. One was a resident of Headley Drive, and they explained that they would be on their way. All appeared in order, and patrol resumed.
ARREST >> At 3:35 a.m. on September 1 police conducted a traffic stop on Buck Road on the operator of a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra for committing a vehicle violation. Upon contact with the operator, Caitlin Buckalew,28, of Chadds Ford, the officer obtained her information and determined that Buckalew was wanted on an active warrant out of Delaware County. Buckalew was taken into custody and transported to Bucks County Corrections without incident.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> Around 1 a.m. on September 1 police were dispatched to the area of Mahogany Walk for the report of a suspicious circumstance. The complainant reported that a vehicle was parked on Cypress Lane behind her home and that a driver had exited and walked behind several houses before returning to the vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver and determined that all was in order.
TREE ON ROADWAY >> While on routine patrol, an officer located a large tree down across the roadway on Mud Road in Wrightstown Township around 3 pm on Sept. 1. Wrightstown Township Public Works Department was contacted to remove the tree.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 9:45 pm on September 1 police responded to the area of Fair Oaks Court for the report of a suspicious person. It was reported that an approximately 20 year old man with a white shirt and denim pants walked up to the front door of a residence. When the occupants of the residence confronted the man, he was silent and started to walk away on foot towards Cherry Lane. Upon arrival, police searched the area with negative findings.
HIT AND RUN >> At approximately 2:45 p.m. on September 3 police were dispatched to the parking lot of Bed Bath & Beyond for a hit and run accident. The fleeing vehicle was described as a silver sedan, and no tag information and no direction of travel was provided. Police arrived on scene and spoke to the complainant who explained that she was backing up from a parking stall and was just about to move forward when the silver sedan backed up into her. Both operators parked to exchange information, but the silver sedan left the scene before any information was given. Police were unable to investigate the matter further since the complainant could only describe the striking vehicle as a silver sedan. No witnesses were found.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol, an officer observed a suspicious vehicle traveling through Veterans Park at approximately 10:15 p.m. on September 3. The officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver explained that he lives in Newtown Grant and was using the park as a cut through. The officer advised the driver that the park is not a cut through and that it was closed after dark. The driver was apologetic and understood.
ROAD HAZARD >> At approximately 10 a.m. on September 4 police were dispatched for a road hazard on Swamp Road. Upon arrival, an officer located a tree branch hanging into the roadway and removed it.
ROAD HAZARD >> At approximately 5 p.m. on September 4 police were dispatched to Durham Road and Wrights Road for a road hazard. It was reported that a tree had fallen onto the road. Police arrived and searched the area. No fallen trees were found on the road or on the side of the road in the area.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> Around 5:34 p.m. on September 4 patrol responded to a Laurel Circle residence for a suspicious circumstance. According to the complainant, a package was found on her front porch containing salt and Japanese Maple leaves. It is unknown who the package was from.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Shortly after 12 a.m. on September 5 a patrolling officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the Newtown Skate Park parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied and the area was checked for people with negative results.
THEFT >> At 9:45 a.m. police were contacted in regards to a theft from a construction site. An investigation is ongoing at this time.