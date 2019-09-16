ROAD HAZARD >> At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 police were dispatched for a road hazard in the area of Cherry Lane in Wrightstown Township. The hazard, a large tree that had fallen, was blocking both lanes of travel and was affecting a power line. PECO and PennDOT were notified. Wrightstown Township Public Works Department was also contacted to respond, and they were able to clear the southbound lane of traffic.
SCAM >> Around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 6 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report a possible fraud. The complainant explained that she received a pop up message on her computer from Sgeye Innovations Company stating that she had a virus they could fix. Her computer was running slow so the complainant contacted the company. The company charged $700 to her Mastercard and fixed the computer. Afterwards, the complainant was unsure if it was a legitimate company or a scam. A search of Google yielded that it was a scam.
THEFT >> Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 8 a Newtown Township resident reported that his handicap placard was stolen out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Applebee’s the day before. There are no leads at this time.
TRUCK DETAIL >> The Newtown-Makefield Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic detail at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Elm Street in Newtown Borough from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. During the detail, 11 trucks were stopped and inspected. Two citations and eight warnings were issued, and one truck was placed out of service.
TRAFFIC DETAIL >> Police conducted a Commercial Motor Vehicle Traffic Detail between the 5 and 7 a.m. on Swamp Road and Short Lane. During the detail, approximately 38 commercial motor vehicles were observed, and no egregious violations were found.