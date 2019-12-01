THEFT >> At approximately 7:45 am on Nov. 22 police were dispatched to a Heather Court residence for the report of a stolen license plate. The complainant believes that it was stolen off of his vehicle overnight. The report is under investigation.
THEFT REPORT >> At 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23 police were advised of a theft that occurred at PetSmart. The complainant reported that she dropped her wallet and that a man grabbed it and ran off. She further reported that this occurred 15 minutes prior to her call and that she was no longer on scene. She then hung up on dispatch as they attempted to get a description of the man. Police attempted to contact the complainant several times but were unsuccessful.
NAILS IN THE ROADWAY >> At 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 patrol was dispatched to Richboro Road and the Newtown Bypass for the report of a hazardous condition. It was reported that nails were dumped on the roadway. Upon arrival, patrol found a large amount of nails in the roadway and vehicles traversing over them. Patrol removed the nails from the roadway and advised PENNDOT.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> A Locust Lane resident contacted police around 12 p.m. on Nov. 25 to report a prowler that was at his home on Saturday evening, Nov. 23 at about 9 pm. He explained that he was away from his residence when he received video feed from his doorbell camera. The doorbell camera showed what appeared to be a young man, wearing a hoodie and looking into windows. The man did not deliver anything and walked away. At the time, the complainant called his neighbor to check the house, and the neighbor didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. Police advised the complainant to contact police immediately at the time of the incident if anything suspicious like this happens again.
FRAUD >> Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 a Newtown Township resident contacted police to report an incident of credit card fraud. The total value of loss was approximately $1,022.
BURNING RUBBER >> Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 25 a passing motorist reported a smell of burning rubber at the 800 Block of Swamp Road in Wrightstown Township. Upon arrival, officers did not detect the same.
THEFT >> At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 a Hartford Lane resident contacted police to report the theft of a package from his front steps. It was further reported that the theft was believed to have occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and there are no leads at this time.