ATTEMPTED RETAIL THEFT >> Police responded to the Acme Market on 48 West Road at 2:35 pm on Dec. 20 for the report of a retail theft. It was reported that a woman with a shopping cart full of merchandise in reusable Giant bags tried to leave the store without paying. The woman was confronted by employees and could not provide them with a receipt for the items. The woman then exited the store without the shopping cart and drove away prior to police being dispatched. An investigation is ongoing.
OPEN VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol just after midnight on Dec. 23, an officer observed a Chevy Suburban parked in the Shell Gas Station parking lot in the area of 101 N. Sycamore Street with its truck lid open. The officer spoke with the vehicle’s owner to ensure that nothing was missing and the vehicle was secured without incident.
FIREWORKS >> Police were dispatched to a fireworks complaint in the area of Robert Ridge Park shortly before 7 pm on Dec. 23. On scene, police checked the surrounding area and no fireworks were observed.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters at 1:30 pm on Dec. 24 to report fraud involving the theft of funds from her checking account. An investigation is ongoing.
DUI >> On Dec. 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the operator of a black 2005 Ford F-150 for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon contact with the operator, Matthew Scott Kothe, 51, of Newtown, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Kothe was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
FAKE ID >> Police responded to the Acme Market on 48 West Road at approximately 3 pm on Dec. 24 for the report of a juvenile who tried using a fake ID to purchase alcohol. The fake ID was confiscated and the juvenile left the store prior to police dispatch.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE >> Around 3:30 pm on Dec. 24 police were dispatched to a Crabapple Place residence for the report of a suspicious package left at the complainant’s door. The package was from FedEx and was addressed to someone else with the complainant’s address. FedEx was contacted to take the package.
ROAD HAZARD >> At 10:25 am on Dec. 24 patrol observed a Domino’s Pizza delivery car topper on the shoulder of the roadway creating a hazardous condition. Patrol removed the item and returned it to Domino’s without incident.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol around 7:30 pm on Dec. 25 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the Newtown Grant Rec Center parking lot. The vehicle was the only car in the lot at the time and when the driver saw the police he seemingly sped away from the parking lot. The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver. The driver explained that he was just taking a break from the family Christmas activities and had been playing “Pokemon Go” on his cell phone. The driver did not show any signs of impairment or criminal activity during the interaction, and he was sent on his way.
FIREWORKS >> At approximately 9:45 pm on Dec. 25 police responded to the area of Quince Circle for the report of possible fireworks. Police checked the area, and no fireworks were observed.