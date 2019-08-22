DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On August 9 at approximately 12:36 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Brownsburg Road on the operator of a silver 2014 Nissan Altima for committing a vehicle code violation. Upon speaking with the operator, Connor Okeefe, 22, of Doylestown, the officer detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Okeefe was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Police were dispatched to the Green Parrot at approximately 12:45 a.m. on August 10 for the report of a dispute. Upon arrival, police spoke to the complainant, a 21 year old man, who was behaving in a disorderly manner because he was asked to leave the establishment. The man was yelling and cursed at officers before his friends and Uber escorted him from the area. The man was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.
THEFT >> Shortly before 1 p.m. on August 10 a Wrightstown Township resident contacted police to report a theft. The complainant explained that a subject drove onto their private drive and dumped numerous bags of trash into the resident’s private dumpster. The complainant confronted the subject who became belligerent and sped away. The complainant was able to obtain the vehicle information.
ROAD HAZARD >> On August 12, police were dispatched to the area of the Newtown Bypass and Durham Road for the report of siding that fell off of a truck. Upon arrival, police located and removed two pieces of siding from the roadway.
SOLICITING WITHOUT A PERMIT >> At approximately 2 p.m. on August 13 police responded to the area of Diamond Drive for the report of solicitors wearing blue shirts. Upon arrival, police located a subject who was soliciting for Pennsylvania Gas and Electric. The officer asked if he had a permit to solicit, and the subject indicated that he did not. The solicitor was instructed to obtain a permit from the township before he could solicit any further.
GRANGE ROUNDUP >> Around 7:45 p.m. on August 13 police were advised of a 1,200 pound cow that had escaped from the Middletown Grange Fairgrounds and was heading towards Mud Road. Police were requested to respond and to block Mud Road in case the cow reached that location. Upon arrival, there was no sign of the runaway cow, and police were soon updated that the cow was safely and successfully apprehended.
AFTER HOURS >> While on routine patrol in the area of the Newtown Skate Park just before 9 p.m. on August 13, an officer observed a suspicious Honda CRV parked in the closed parking lot. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver was walking back from the skate park. Police advised him that the park was closed, and he left the area without further incident.
TRAFFIC DETAIL >> Police conducted a Commercial Vehicle Traffic Detail from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on August 14 at Fox Hill Drive and Durham Road. As a result of the detail, seven trucks were stopped, two vehicles and one driver were placed out of service, two citations were issued, three violations were found, and truck operator Jared Menard of Yardley was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.
FRAUD >> At 3 p.m. on August 14 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report that his business Home Depot Credit Card was fraudulently used. The total amount of loss was approximately $150.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> Around 5:45 p.m. on August 14 police responded to Theraplay for the report of a suspicious vehicle. It was reported that a silver Ford Super Duty truck was double parked in a handicap spot and that two male occupants were smoking and drinking. Upon arrival, police searched the area with negative contact.
BIKERS INSIDE STORE >> Just before 8:30 p.m. on August 14 police were dispatched to McCaffrey’s Food Market for the report of two juveniles riding their bikes inside of the store. It was reported that they were no longer on scene and were last seen riding towards Acme Market. Police arrived and checked the area with negative contact.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 8:45 p.m. on August 14 police were dispatched to a Bayshore Drive residence for the report of a suspicious person running through the backyard. Police responded and checked the property and no one was located. Police ensured that the property was secure.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Police responded to the 800 block area of Durham Road in Wrightstown Township on August 14 for a noise complaint. It was reported that three shotgun blasts were overheard. Police checked the area with negative findings.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> Around 11:15 p.m. on August 14 police were dispatched to a Grant Street residence for a suspicious person complaint. It was reported that two males had knocked on the complainant’s front door. Upon arrival, police checked the area with negative contact.