SCAM >> At 1 p.m. on Oct. 4 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report a phone scam. The resident explained that she received a call from a man claiming to be with IRS with a warrant for her arrest for back taxes. She was then directed to pay off a $2,000 debt by using Target gift cards. A Target employee intervened when she went to the store, and she realized that it was a scam. The resident did not suffer a loss.
ATV REPORT >> At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 4 patrol responded to Burgundy Lane for the report of juveniles riding ATV’s. The area was searched with negative contact.
CARELESS DRIVING >> Police were dispatched to Council Rock North High School at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 for the report of a careless motorcycle driver doing wheelies in the parking lot. On scene, police did not locate any motorcycles and there were two sports games taking place. Fifteen minutes later police were dispatched again for the same issue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who reported that the driver took off again. Staff did not have a description of the motorcycle. Police remained on scene until approximately 9:30 p.m. when the sports games ended and traffic dispersed.
SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCE >> A Wrightstown Township resident contacted police at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 to report a suspicious circumstance. The resident explained that when she got home from work, she entered her house and heard a door slam upstairs. She immediately ran outside and contacted police. Patrol responded and checked the interior and exterior of the home and found it to be secure.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> At 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 5 a Society Place resident responded to headquarters to report criminal mischief to his car. The complainant discovered a long scratch across the top of his hood that goes all the way down to the center of the front bumper. The complainant did not know when it could have occurred, and there are no leads.
NOISE COMPLAINT >> Police responded to the area of Mill Creek Road in Wrightstown Township at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 for a noise complaint involving loud music. The music was no longer playing when police arrived.
FRAUD >> Around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 police met with a Newtown Township resident at the PNC Bank on South Eagle Road in regards to an employment scam and check fraud. The resident explained that she’d been looking for a job when she was contacted by a company named Test Army that offered her a job working from home in the quality assurance testing of software. They sent her two checks and instructed her to deposit them and transfer money to another individual. The bank later determined that the checks were fraudulent. The victim suffered a loss of $4,000 and is currently disputing the transactions with the bank.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Just before 1 p.m. on October 7 an Independence Place resident reported criminal mischief to his vehicle. Sometime overnight his vehicle’s passenger side front window was shattered. The complainant did not find a rock or any other object that may have been used to cause the damage.
ROAD HAZARD >> Shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 a passing motorist reported a tree in the roadway creating a hazardous condition in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Durham Road. Police responded and discovered that someone had already moved the tree out of the way.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON >> At 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 8 police were dispatched to the area of Eden Organics for a suspicious person. It was reported that a man wearing a brown jacket with unkempt hair and a backpack was walking around with an unknown object in his hand while looking into vehicles. Police made contact with two different individuals in the area that matched the description and conducted pedestrian stops. Police determined that the suspicion was unfounded as both individuals were legitimately working in the area.
DUI CHARGES PENDING >> On Oct. 8 at approximately 9:12 p.m., police came across a disabled vehicle on Wrightstown Road. Upon contact with the operator, 19 year old Ryan Patrick Harris from Hulmeville, the officer detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Harris was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. He was processed at Northampton Township Police Department and released. Charges are pending blood evidence results.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 8 to report the unauthorized use of his credit card account by person(s) unknown to him. The total value of loss was approximately $235, and an investigation is ongoing.
FRAUD >> A Newtown Township resident contacted police around 4 p.m. on Oct. 8 to report that she was the victim of fraud. She explained that she was contacted her collection agency and notified of a pending charge from Sprint in the amount of $704 for phones she did not purchase. An investigation is ongoing.
LOITERING >> Patrol was dispatched at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 8 for the report of juveniles loitering at the Newtown Grant Rec Center. As police were responding, the juveniles were seen dispersing from the area without police assistance.
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE >> While on routine patrol at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 9 an officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked next to Chick-fil-a with one occupant inside. The officer made contact with the occupant who was sleeping. The occupant explained that he works there and was taking a nap before work.
COUNTERFEIT MONEY FOUND >> At 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 police were contacted in regards to counterfeit money found in the roadway in Wrightstown Township. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
IDENTITY THEFT >> On October 9 a Newtown Township resident responded to headquarters to report the theft of her cell phone number and her personal identification information. The investigation is ongoing.
THEFT >> At 6:25 a.m. on Oct. 10 police were dispatched to a Penns Park Road property for the report of theft from several vehicles. The investigation is ongoing at this time.