WRIGHTSTOWN >> A Trenton man was taken into custody in New Jersey on Oct. 2 and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on burglary and related charges.
Police said Kyreese Leverett, 34, of Trenton, N.J., allegedly attempted to break into a home in Wrightstown Township on Sept. 27.
According to police, after finding an exterior screen door open, an alert resident viewed security camera footage from the previous night and found that at approximately 2:30 a.m. a black male operating a black colored Ford Fusion with New Jersey registration had driven onto their property and attempted to gain access to their residence through various doors and windows.
Detectives were able to trace the vehicle back to a car dealership in New Jersey where the man rented the vehicle. They were subsequently able to identify the suspect as Leverett.
Detectives credit the victim's alert attention to the open door on their property and the use of surveillance camera footage with helping to develop Leverett as a suspect.