NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Rotary Club is teaming up with the Newtown Exchange Club to hold its annual fall food drive on Saturday, Oct. 12. And the community is encouraged to donate.
Members of both clubs will be stationed outside of McCaffrey’s Market in Newtown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items to help replenish the Wrightstown Food Cupboard.
“People are always so generous,” said Rotarian Shari Donahue, who is chairing this year’s drive. “We had several shoppers last year who donated entire cartloads of food. It’s very heartwarming to see,” she said. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their donations in the past and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone again on October 12.”
Last year’s collection drive brought in 19 shopping carts loaded with shopping bags containing cereal, canned soups and pastas, and so much more.
Donations of cash will also be accepted and will be given to the food pantry to make purchases.
In addition to organizing two annual food drives, the Newtown Rotary Club raises money for the food cupboard through its monthly happy hour meeting in which a $10 cover charge is donated to the cupboard from each member.
The club also holds a Million Dollar Meal just before Thanksgiving in support of the food bank. For the Million Dollar Meal, the club holds its meeting in a place other than the regular venue and the money normally paid is allocated to a charity of choice.
The donations will be distributed to the needy by the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, which is supported by Anchor Presbyterian, Penns Park United Methodist, St. Mark’s Orthodox Church and Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
For 26 years, the food cupboard has operated out of the Penns Park United Methodist Church at 2394 Second Street Pike in Wrightstown offering a helping hand to needy area individuals and families.
The food cupboard operates year round, distributing food baskets at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July. It is always in need of pasta sauce (jars), coffee, tea, juice, peanut butter and jelly in addition to personal products, including shampoo, toothpaste and paper towels.
The Wrightstown Food Cupboard is open year-round by appointment. For food needs and to schedule an appointment, call Penns Park United Methodist at 215-598-7601
The Newtown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at The Temperance House in Newtown. It’s motto is “Service Above Self.”
The Greater Newtown Exchange Club is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and family services. For information, call 215-469-1466 or visit its Facebook page.