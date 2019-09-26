DOYLESTOWN >> The Travis Manion Foundation will close out the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K national race series on Sunday, September 29 with a race through Doylestown.
The race series unites the community in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor veterans, military and first responders who serve the country and local communities.
Now in its 12th year, the 9/11 Heroes Run national race series will be held in more than 90 locations across the country and around the world. Registration is now open for participants to run, walk, or ruck, and the race series is expected to draw over 60,000 participants worldwide. TMF has released a video to inspire attendees of all ages to participate, which can be seen at youtu.be/NpRzYOaNefE.
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety.
Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in New York City — famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11 — and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq.
At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
Doylestown is the flagship race location, as the very first 9/11 Heroes Run took place here 12 years ago. Close to 3,000 participants are expected to attend the Doylestown 9/11 Heroes Run this year.
The event will also host the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial, a 28-foot wide American flag made entirely of dog tags of fallen service members. According to Veterans & Athletes United (VAU), the memorial was created to raise awareness of the sacrifices paid by the nation’s heroes, and it is designed in the shape of the American flag when draped over a fallen service member’s casket. The memorial is especially significant to this location because Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, the namesake of TMF, was from Doylestown.
“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001,” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our future generations never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”
For more information or to register, visit 911heroesrun.org/doylestown.
Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations.
In 2007, 1st Lt. Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..."
Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation’s heroes lives on in the next generation.
The story of 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at www.travismanion.org.