MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Neshaminy School District Board of School Directors and the Neshaminy Federation of Teachers have both approved a five-year contract. The compensation related terms of the tentative agreement include:
- A five-year agreement for certificated employees with salary increases of 3.1%, 2.4%, 2.1%, 2.0% and 2.3% over the five years of the agreement, for an average increase of 2.4% per year. Salary step increases are included in the percentages noted for each of the five years.
- New language that will permit use of identified secondary teachers to teach up to six instructional periods a day and for the District to have greater flexibility in the design of the academic schedule.
- Revised language associated with the annual new teacher orientation program.