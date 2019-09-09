MORRISVILLE >> A drive-by shooting in front of Morrisville High School left one victim injured and the community dismayed following the Friday night varsity football game.
The shooting involved two vehicles on West Palmer Street near the high school about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, according to Morrisville Superintendent of Schools Jason B. Harris.
The school's chief posted a letter on the district’s website Saturday announcing the incident, saying there are “very limited details about the incident” but that the district is “working with local authorities to determine the timeline and identify those involved.
“There was one person who was injured during the incident,” Harris said, “and it is my understanding that they have been treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.”
He said the shooting was “unrelated” to the gridiron match between the Morrisville Bulldogs and the private Saint Andrew’s School of Delaware that commenced about 7 p.m. Friday in the borough. Saint Andrew’s reportedly won by a blowout score of 48-0.
Adrian Watts, the star player for Saint Andrew’s, threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, according to the school’s Twitter account. The teams clashed on Robert Morris Field, which is located off West Hendrickson Avenue about half a mile away from Morrisville High.
The game was over and the visiting team had already left when the nearby shooting occurred on the 500 block of West Palmer Street, Morrisville Police Chief George McClay confirmed.
“There were no issues at the game,” he said Saturday afternoon via email. “We are interviewing witnesses and obtaining video from different locations within the borough.”
The district will have additional counselors at the high school on Monday “if students feel the need to talk with an adult about what has happened,” Harris said in his letter to the community.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Morrisville Police Department at (215) 295-8111.