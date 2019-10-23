ARREST/ASSAULT >> On Oct. 7 a 17 year old female juvenile was arrested for simple assault during a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
THEFT >> On Oct. 8 packages were reported stolen from a residence in the 200 block of Harper Ave. The packages contained auto parts with a value of $531.
THEFTS >> On Oct. 9 four unlocked vehicles were entered in the 500 block of West Maple Ave. Two vehicles had items stolen, including a black Apple IPhone value $800, an Apple IPhone 6 valued at $200, various cards, driver's license, value $80. Two vehicles were rummaged through but nothing was reported stolen.
THEFT >> On Oct. 10 a 9MM handgun was reported stolen from a residence in the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard. Value of gun is $300.
FRAUD >> On Oct. 12 a resident reported receiving a call from “Michael of Publishers Clearing House” who directed them to purchase an Amazon gift card for $500 and in return they would receive $3.5 million. The victim purchased the gift card and gave him the number on the back of the card. Later, the victim checked the gift car number and was notified that it had already been used.
ARREST/ROBBERY/ASSAULT >> On Oct. 13 Zephaniah Myers, age 21, was arrested for robbery, and in the course of the theft, threatened and assaulted one of the victims. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Plaza Boulevard. Value of stolen iPhone 6 is $200.
ARREST/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> On Oct. 13 Sabre Gillard, age 22, was cited for throwing raw eggs at a resident’s apartment door. Incident occurred on the 500 block of Woodland Avenue.
THEFT >> On Oct. 13 a black and chrome color suitcase containing an older poker game and chips, $2 in loose change, and blue tooth wireless connection device were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Hillside Avenue. Value of items stolen was $122.
THEFT >> On Oct. 16 a Dewalt Power Tool combo kit; Bosch keyless T-Shank jigsaw with case (black and blue in color) and a Bosch 120 volt orbital sander (black and blue in color) were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in 400 block of Clymer Ave. Value $590.
THEFT >> On Oct. 16 a power generator, power inverter, and tool box were reported stolen from a locked vehicle in the 400 block of Stockham Avenue. The thief gained entrance through a broken window that was covered with plastic. Value of property is $1,750.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> On Oct. 18 a 2005 blue 500 series Ford was reported stolen from North Pennsylvania Ave. Value: $3,000.
THEFT >> On Oct. 18 Pennsylvania Registration Plate ZDA0334 was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Hall and Anderson Aves. Value: $75.
ARREST/ASSAULT >> On Oct. 21 a 17 year old female was arrested for simple assault after an incident in the 700 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.