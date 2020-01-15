Thief

The Morrisville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man  pictured here who attempted to steal packages from several residences on Clymer Avenue on January 14. If you have any information on the subject's identity, contact police 215-295-8111. 

ARREST/VANDALISM >> On Jan. 10 a male juvenile was arrested for vandalism, destruction of public monuments and desecration of a historic burial lot at the Morrisville Cemetery on South Pennsylvania Ave.

WARRANTS ISSUED/THEFT >> On Jan, 6 a warrant was issued for Quaasia J. Self, 23, for theft of cell phones while answering an online advertisement at Bridge Street and Pennsylvania Ave.

ARREST/DUI >> On Jan. 7 John C. Villnave, 52, was arrested for DUI on N. Lafayette Ave. and W. Bridge St.

ARREST/DUI >> On Jan. 8 Darwin O. Ruano, 35, was arrested for DUI at South Pennsylvania Avenue and Bridge Street.

ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 9 Jennifer L. Pfeffer, 22, was cited for disorderly conduct on N. Pennsylvania Ave.

ARREST/RETAIL THEFT >> On Jan. 9 Allison Figueroa, 38, was arrested for Retail Theft at Giant Food Store on W. Trenton Ave.

ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 9 Joseph D. Ruggiero, 22, was cited for Disorderly Conduct on N. Pennsylvania Ave.

BURGLARY >> On Jan. 11 a rock was thrown through a front glass door to gain entry into the Design for Vision store in the Morrisville Shopping Center. Multiple sunglasses were reported stolen with an approximate value of $1,700.

ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 11  Ibrahim Mahmoud Saleh, 24, was cited for Disorderly Conduct in the 600 block of E. Bridge St.

ARREST/FALSE REPORT/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 12 Darian J. Rapp, 43, was arrested for False Reports/Resisting Arrest/Disorderly Conduct in the 400 block of Prospect Ave.

RETAIL THEFT >> On Jan. 12 a suspect stole $20 in various items from Dollar Tree in Morrisville Shopping Center. The suspect is described as a female wearing a black hooded sweater and black leggings.

