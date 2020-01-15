ARREST/VANDALISM >> On Jan. 10 a male juvenile was arrested for vandalism, destruction of public monuments and desecration of a historic burial lot at the Morrisville Cemetery on South Pennsylvania Ave.
WARRANTS ISSUED/THEFT >> On Jan, 6 a warrant was issued for Quaasia J. Self, 23, for theft of cell phones while answering an online advertisement at Bridge Street and Pennsylvania Ave.
ARREST/DUI >> On Jan. 7 John C. Villnave, 52, was arrested for DUI on N. Lafayette Ave. and W. Bridge St.
ARREST/DUI >> On Jan. 8 Darwin O. Ruano, 35, was arrested for DUI at South Pennsylvania Avenue and Bridge Street.
ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 9 Jennifer L. Pfeffer, 22, was cited for disorderly conduct on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
ARREST/RETAIL THEFT >> On Jan. 9 Allison Figueroa, 38, was arrested for Retail Theft at Giant Food Store on W. Trenton Ave.
ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 9 Joseph D. Ruggiero, 22, was cited for Disorderly Conduct on N. Pennsylvania Ave.
BURGLARY >> On Jan. 11 a rock was thrown through a front glass door to gain entry into the Design for Vision store in the Morrisville Shopping Center. Multiple sunglasses were reported stolen with an approximate value of $1,700.
ARREST/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 11 Ibrahim Mahmoud Saleh, 24, was cited for Disorderly Conduct in the 600 block of E. Bridge St.
ARREST/FALSE REPORT/DISORDERLY >> On Jan. 12 Darian J. Rapp, 43, was arrested for False Reports/Resisting Arrest/Disorderly Conduct in the 400 block of Prospect Ave.
RETAIL THEFT >> On Jan. 12 a suspect stole $20 in various items from Dollar Tree in Morrisville Shopping Center. The suspect is described as a female wearing a black hooded sweater and black leggings.