JAMISON >> The Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Student–Built House Project is for sale! This year’s house is a 4‐bedroom, 2‐½ bath, ready‐to‐move‐and‐assemble modular house.
The student‐built house is a quality constructed, two‐story colonial house measuring approximately 2,688 square feet and includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, family room and laundry room.
Some features of this home include Anderson sliding glass doors, Anderson tilt windows, as well as recessed and under cabinet lighting.
The project is constructed by MBIT students under the careful instruction and supervision of Middle Bucks instructors.
The Residential Construction Carpentry class has primary responsibility for the project and they work collaboratively with students in the Computerized Drafting & Engineering Graphics, HVAC/Plumbing Technology, and Electrical Technology programs.
The house is constructed entirely as four modules sections including structure and utilities, that are detachable for transport by successful bidder. The house has been constructed and inspected in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Manufactured Housing Division. DCED Certificates will be provided.
The completed house is then sold via a sealed bid process. Bids for the house are currently being solicited by formal legal advertisement, and distribution of the Official Bid Specifications to anyone requesting them.
For bid packets, information or to schedule a tour, contact Rob Vining at 215‐343‐2480 ext. 106 or rvining@mbit.org.
Bids will be opened on Thursday, January 30 at 3 p.m. The home will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder.