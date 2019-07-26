WRIGHTSTOWN >> Nikolay Volosevich, who allegedly stole $6,100 from a Wrightstown Township business, was arraigned before District Judge Gambardella on July 24 and was sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $70,000 (10%l) bail.
On April 5, a Wrightstown Township resident reported a case of fraud to the Newtown Township Police involving their business bank account. The victim reported that they own a business and recently discovered that their business bank account was significantly overdrawn.
Upon checking the account activity, the victim found business checks that had been forged and drawn on the account without their authorization. Specifically, the forged checks were written out to Nikolay Volosevich, a former employee, in the combined amount of $6,100.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the forged checks had been deposited into Volosevich's bank account.
As a result, Newtown Township Police obtained a felony arrest warrant for Nikolay Volosevich who was believed to be in South Carolina. On July 24, the Bucks County Sheriff's Department reported that Volosevich had been flown back from South Carolina to face the following charges: forgery, identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.