Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.