DOYLESTOWN >> The Marseglia-Harvie Transition Committee has announced the appointment of Lower Makefield Township Supervisor John B. Lewis as chair of the Communications and IT review subcommittee.
In his volunteer role, Lewis, a supervisor since 2016, will lead the committee in studying Bucks County’s methods and systems of communications and information technology.
Tom Jennings, who leads Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Commissioner-elect Bob Harvie’s transition team, said “the mission of the subcommittee is to help the County of Bucks deliver a better citizen experience.”
Lewis and his subcommittee will work on these issues over a period of several months, with formal recommendations expected by late spring 2020.
Jennings said the transition committee appreciated the public and private sector experience Lewis brings to the subcommittee and thought he would be well-suited to lead the group.
Lewis is the Vice President for Business Solutions for Zeta Global – a data-driven marketing technology company focused on software as a service for Fortune 1000 companies. In his previous role as First Vice President for J.P. Morgan Chase & Company, Lewis was responsible for online marketing to credit card customers. Lewis has also held several positions in financial services, including internet technology and product management roles at Comerica Bank.
He holds a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Villanova University.