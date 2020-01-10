PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road reported at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 8. Police observed a vehicle parked in the parking lot. Further investigation led to the discovery of an intoxicated man sleeping in the vehicle. The 37 year old man from Lower Makefield was cited for Public Drunkenness.
DUI ARREST >> Sandy Run Road reported at 9:01 p.m. on Jan. 8. Police on patrol responded to the report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox and a trash can. Further investigation led to the 58 year old female driver from Yardley for Driving Under the Influence.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1100 Gloria Lane reported at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $110.10.
THEFT >> 1700 block of Powderhorn Dr. reported at 8:18 p.m. on Jan. 7. Complainant reported theft of packages from the porch. The incident was captured on surveillance.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Fountain Rd. reported at 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their identity to obtain student loans.
THEFT >> 300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 3:34 p.m. on Jan. 3. Complainant reported theft of laptop.