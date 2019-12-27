IDENTITY THEFT >> Highview Lane reported at 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 26. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to open a bank account in their name.
SOLICITORS >> Springdale Terrace and Anderson Road reported at 2:42 p.m. on Dec. 25. Complainant reported solicitor for Herring Home Quality Service soliciting without a permit.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road at Kohl’s reported at 12:27 p.m. on Dec. 24. Loss Prevention detained a 22 year old woman from Morrisville for taking $137.52 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> Lawndale Road reported at 4:08 p.m. on Dec. 24. Complainant reported being contracted to do work by an unknown person online. When they received a check, they felt it was suspicious and contacted police. Further investigation revealed the check was fraudulent.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Clark Dr. reported at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) broke the vehicle’s windows and removed a Chromebook and sports equipment.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1600 block of Fairfield Rd. reported at 8:53 a.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported the residence was egged.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Clinton Dr. reported at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported the residence was egged.
THEFT >> 300 block of Rowantree Circle reported at 8:53 a.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported the theft of silverware from residence.
THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave at CVS reported at 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported using their phone to make a transaction and leaving it behind. Once the complainant realized they didn’t have their phone, they tracked it back to the CVS. After tracking the phone and in route to CVS, the phone’s location was turned off. No one in the store admitted to having the phone.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road at Shop Rite reported at 3:11 p.m. on Dec. 22. Loss Prevention reported three retail thefts committed by the same female on Nov. 11 and Dec. 6 and 16. The female is seen on surveillance paying for some items and then exits the store without paying for the rest. To fate, the total of unpaid merchandise is $567.40. Investigation ongoing.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Rosalind Run. reported at 8:47 p.m. on Dec. 22. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their identity to purchase an iPhone.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 500 block of Clarendon Ct. reported at 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 22. Complainant reported the residence was egged.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 3:09 a.m. on Dec. 21. Police responded to the report of an unknown male committing thefts from vehicles in the area. Police on patrol observed an unlocked vehicle that was open and rummaged through. Nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 4:02 p.m. on Dec. 21. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed an Army uniform and loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 3:04 a.m. on Dec. 21. Complainant reported seeing an unknown man in their vehicle. The unknown man entered the unlocked vehicles and removed loose change. The suspect fled the area in a white Range Rover SUV with NJ tags.
BURGLARY & FORGERY >> 600 block of Stony Hill Road at Yardley Bagel Cafe reported at 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 21. Complainant reported receiving an alarm activation at 6:05 p.m. and upon checking the in-store camera system, they were able to see a thin woman in the store who went to a specific location where a cashbox was, took it and fled the store. It was determined a key was used to open the store door. Further investigation revealed a fraudulent check written to a former employee who never turned in her store key. Investigation ongoing.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Road at Hampton Inn reported at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 20. Complainant reported receiving a call from an unknown person asking if a package was delivered. They were advised you needed to reserve a room to receive packages. The person on the phone attempted to reserve a room with a credit card. The transaction was denied. Contact was made with the individual whose name was on the package. He confirmed he had been a victim of credit card fraud and did not send the package or attempt to reserve a room at the hotel.