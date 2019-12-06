ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Orchard Way reported at 8:41 a.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Harvey Ave. reported at 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a wallet and headphones.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Orchard Way reported at 11:14 a.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and removed gift cards and loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Orchard Way reported at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a GPS.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Green Ridge Rd. reported at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and removed a smart watch and ransacked the other vehicle.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 400 block of Keating Dr. reported at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened an AT&T account in their name and charged $1,600.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Arborlea Ave. reported at 12:19 p.m. on Dec. 3. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $123.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1300 block of Revere Rd. reported at 9:58 a.m. on Dec. 2. Complainant reported passenger front window of vehicle broken sometime overnight.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Edgewood and Heacock roads reported at 3:29 a.m. on Dec. 1. Police responded to the report of a man on the roadside, yelling. Further investigation led to a 20 year old man from Lower Makefield being cited for disorderly conduct.
DUI ARREST >> 500 block of Heritage Oak Dr. reported at 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 1. Police responded to the report of a man passed out in a vehicle. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 39 year old driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 12:26 p.m. on Nov. 30. Loss Prevention reported a retail theft if progress. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 49 year old woman from Trevose for taking $351.16 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 2900 block of Brookhaven Dr. reported at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 29. Complainant reported being contacted by someone who received a fraudulent check with their signature.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at Manor Care reported at 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 27. Complainant reported theft of $9
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1500 block of Candace Lane reported at 2:21 p.m. on Nov. 27. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $99.99.