ACCIDENT AND DUI ARREST >> 700 block of Dawes Dr. reported at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 19. Police responded to the report of a motorcycle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 53 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 5:51 p.m. on Sept. 18. Loss Prevention detained a 56 year old female for taking $75.98 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 18. Loss Prevention reported two unknown females entered the store on Sept. 15 and removed $802.82 worth of merchandise without paying.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 6:14 p.m. on Sept. 18. Loss Prevention reported an unknown female entered the store on Sept. 4 and removed $530.95 worth of merchandise without paying.
THEFT >> 300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 17. Complainant reported theft of cash from their wallet by an employee.
FORGERY >> 700 block of Township Line Rd. reported at 3:59 p.m. on Sept. 17. Complainant reported former employer forged documents with their signature.
RETAIL THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. at CVS reported at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 16. Store employee reported retail thefts on Sept. 14 and 16 by the same unknown male totaling $590.
DUI ARREST >> Heacock Road and the railroad crossing reported at 4:08 a.m. on Sept. 15. Police responded to the report of a vehicle driving with a flat tire. Upon arrival, police observed a vehicle pulled over with four flat tires. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 37 year old female driver from Philadelphia for Driving Under the Influence.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Hamilton Dr. reported at 1:11 p.m. on Sept. 13. Complainant reported receiving a letter from Bank of America advising that their checking account was closed, despite never having an account with them.