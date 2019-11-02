DRUG ARREST >> 300 block of Oxford Valley Road reported at 4:46 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police responded to the report of a man at the location running and dancing around shirtless. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 33 year old man from Bensalem for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
DRUG ARREST >> Harvey Lane and Lakeshore Dr. reported at 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police responded to the report of multiple vehicles parked at the dead end with the odor of marijuana emanating. Further investigation led to the arrest of an 18 year old man from Lower Makefield for possession of marijuana.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of Spring Mill Court reported at 9:49 a.m. on Oct. 28. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their identity to make purchases at Home Depot.
THEFT >> 2200 block of Yardley Road reported at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. Complainant reported theft of township traffic cones places around a speed trailer.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> 1100 Edgewood Road reported at 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 26. Three men came to police headquarters to report that they were the ones involved in thefts of Halloween decorations from Emerald Dr. on Oct. 24 and from Saxony Dr. on Oct. 25. A 19 year old man and two 18 year old men from Langhorne will be cited for Disorderly Conduct.
WANTED PERSON & DRUG ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 26. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of a small amount of marijuana. A records check also revealed the 20 year old man from Morrisville was wanted by the Bucks County Sheriff's Department. He was taken into police custody and charged with possession of marijuana then turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.
THEFT >> 200 block of W. Ferry Rd. reported at 12:14 p.m. on Oct. 26. Complainant reported theft of bicycle from the unlocked shed on or about October 14.
THEFT >> 600 block of Saxony Dr. reported at 1:56 p.m. on Oct. 25. Complainant reported theft of Halloween decoration from front yard.