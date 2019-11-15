FRAUD >> 1400 block of Wheatsheaf Road reported at 9:29 a.m. Complainant reported unknown person(s) hacked into their Facebook and email accounts and purchased a gift certificate using their Macy’s credit card.
THEFT >> 600 block of Rose Hollow Road reported at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 12. Complainant reported theft of $8,000 worth of jewelry from the residence in the past week.
BURGLARY >> 1000 block of Buckingham Way reported at 7:05 a.m. on Nov. 11. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the residence via a kitchen window and removed $202 from a wallet and attempted to take a vehicle. The alarm went off causing the actor to flee the scene before gaining entry.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> 1000 block of Buckingham Way reported at 7:52 a.m. on Nov. 11. While investigating a burglary, police discovered a gate and garage door open at a neighboring residence. Contact made with the resident who reported their screen door was ajar and the garage and gate were closed earlier. Nothing was reported missing at this time.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1900 block of Westover Road reported at 8:25 a.m. on Nov. 9. Complainant reported unknown man going through their mailbox. Further investigation led to the 47 year old man from Trenton being cited for public drunkenness.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 9. Complainant reported being threatened by a Domino’s Pizza employee. The 19 year old man from Morrisville was cited for Disorderly Conduct.
DRUG ARREST >> Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:23 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police on patrol were flagged down by an individual who claimed to be in pain. Further investigation led to the discovery that the man was under the influence of methamphetamine. The 41 year old man from Philadelphia was taken to the hospital and to be summonsed for False ID to law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
FRAUD >> 700 block of Stony Hill Road at Berkshire Bank reported at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 8. Complainant reported check fraud by a customer in the amount of $11,368.62.
DUI ARREST >> Stony Hill and Township Line roads reported at 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 8. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 50 year old female driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.