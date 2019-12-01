FRAUD >> Byron Lane reported at 1:47 p.m. on Nov. 26. Complainant reported unknown person(s) wrote a check in the amount of $9,960 against their account.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 8600 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 26. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to open a credit card in their name.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 2100 block of Stackhouse Dr. reported at 11:54 a.m. on Nov. 25. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $1,000.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) broke the side window on the vehicle. Nothing reported missing at this time.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road at Kohl’s Department Store reported at 3:28 p.m. on Nov. 24. Loss prevention reported possible retail theft in progress. Suspect was gone on police arrival. Investigation ongoing.
RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 9:03 p.m. on Nov. 24. Loss prevention reported theft of allergy medication by an unknown man. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Glen Dr. reported at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 23. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed a jacket, a pair of shoes and a wallet.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 500 block of Keswick Drive reported at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 23. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered unlocked vehicles and removed power tools and sunglasses.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Ardsley Road reported at 3:09 p.m. on Nov. 23. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and ransacked it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Collins Grant Court reported at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 22. Complainant reported selling a purse online for $1,050. They received a check for $2,050 and were instructed to send the over payment back. The complainant did not ship the purse and is not out any money.