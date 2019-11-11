FRAUD >> 1200 block of Colts Lane reported at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 7. Complainant reported receiving a call from the bank stating a check was forged and attempted to be cashed with their business account.
FRAUD >> 1300 block of Brentwood Road reported at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 5. Complainant reported that their Fandango account was hacked and someone purchased six tickets in Florida using their information and credit card.
THEFT >> 11000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 4. Complainant reported theft of Trek mountain bike from the front of the residence.
COUNTERFEITING >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 1:51 p.m. on Nov. 4. Loss Prevention reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
DUI ARREST >> Yardley and Makefield roads reported at 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 4. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 59 year old male driver from Yardley Borough for Driving Under the Influence. He was taken into police custody.
WANTED PERSON >> Township Line and Sterling roads reported at 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery that the 31 year old male driver from Langhorne had a warrant out of Philadelphia. He was taken into police custody and picked up by the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.