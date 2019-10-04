THEFT >> Crown Terrace reported at 1 p.m. on Oct. 2. Complainant reported sometime between Sept. 26 and 27 unknown person(s) entered an unlocked garage and removed a Bianchi bicycle.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 200 block of West Afton Ave. reported at 8:11 p.m. on Oct. 2. Complainant reported an unknown man standing in their backyard refusing to leave. The 46 year old man from Philadelphia was taken into police custody and cited for public drunkenness.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Knox Dr. reported at 10:49 a.m. on Oct. 1. Complainant reported client being the victim of fraud due to $64,000 worth of stolen Social Security payments over five years.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Johnson Way reported at 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 1. Complainant reported providing their Social Security number to a caller claiming to be from Social Security.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Ramsey Rd. reported at 11:36 a.m. on Sept. 30. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft saying their computer was compromised. Victim provided banking information and they withdrew $19,300.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Brentwood Dr. reported at 7:54 a.m. on Sept. 29. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed $20.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Brentwood Dr. reported at 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 29. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed $20.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Brentwood Dr. reported at 9:08 a.m. on Sept. 29. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a wristlet containing credit cards.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Fairfield Rd. reported at 8:04 p.m. on Sept. 29. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a house key and credit card.
COUNTERFEITING >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 29. Police observed a fictitious registration on a passing vehicle. Further investigation led to the discovery of counterfeit tag. The 38 year old man from Trenton, N.J., will be summonsed for counterfeit registration and documents.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Manor Lane reported at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28. Complainant reported unknown male on surveillance attempting to enter their locked vehicle.
DRUG ARREST & WANTED PERSON >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 28. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery that the passenger had a full extradition dangerous drugs warrant out of Burlington County, N.J. The 34 year old female from Langhorne was taken into police custody. The 37 year old female driver from Croydon was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The 38 year old male passenger from Bensalem was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. They were also taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Yardley Road reported at 11:25 a.m. on Sept. 28. Complainant reported their personal information was compromised and a bank account was opened in their name in Utah.
THEFT >> N. Homestead Dr. reported at 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 28. Complainant reported theft of beer from the refrigerator in the opened garage. Same caught on surveillance. Investigation ongoing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Makefield Rd. reported at 11:27 p.m. on Sept. 28. Complainant reported underage drinking and broken beer bottles all over the basketball courts.
THEFT >> 100 block of Glenn Valley Rd. reported at 7:08 a.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported theft of power tools from an unsecured garage.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Glenolden Road reported at 8 a.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed an iPad PRO.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Manor Lane reported at 7:41 a.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed $30.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 800 block of Slate Hill Rd. reported at 12:36 p.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed a gift card, debit cards, loose change and checks.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 800 block of Slate Hill Rd. reported at 8:44 a.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported unknown man on surveillance attempting to enter their locked vehicle.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Manor Lane reported at 10:13 a.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
DUI & DRUG ARREST >> 500 block of West Trenton Ave. reported at 10:32 a.m. on Sept. 27. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 25 year old male driver from Hamilton, N.J., for Driving Under the Influence and possession of marijuana.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Polk Way reported at 12:23 p.m. on Sept. 27. Complainant reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration advising that their bank account was compromised and they gave their personal information to the caller.