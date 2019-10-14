DUI ARREST – Heacock and Edgewood Roads reported at 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 9. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 20 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotics and Drug Paraphernalia and Underage Drinking. He was taken into police custody.
RETAIL THEFT - 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 9. Loss Prevention reported a female who previously committed retail thefts on Sept. 4 and Oct. 3 taking $2,122.93 worth of merchandise was in the store again. Police arrested the 45 year old woman from Levittown.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS - 200 block of Valley Dr. reported at 5:23 a.m. on Oct. 6. Complainant reported unknown intoxicated female attempted to enter their residence. The 34 year old woman from Lower Makefield was cited for Public Drunkenness.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS - 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 4:39 pm on Oct. 6. Manager reported an employee came to work intoxicated, urinated in the break room and grabbed a female employee from a nearby restaurant. The 41 year old man from Lower Makefield was cited for Public Drunkenness and Harassment.
RETAIL THEFT - 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 4:54 p.m. on Oct. 6. Loss Prevention reported for the third time today, subjects entered the store, loaded a cart with numerous athletic wear and left the store.
RETAIL THEFT – 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 1:58 pm on Oct. 4. Loss Prevention reported theft of Zarbee’s cough syrup by unknown person.