THEFT >> 200 block of Emerald Dr. reported at 11:56 p.m. on Oct. 24. Complainant reported theft of Halloween decorations from the front porch.
DUI ARREST >> Route One and Oxford Valley Road reported at 1:39 a.m. on Oct. 23. Police on patrol observed a vehicle stopped on the highway partially in the travel lane with the driver asleep behind the wheel. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 40 year old male driver from Levittown for Driving Under the Influence.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1100 block of Waterwheel Dr. reported at 3:46 p.m. on Oct. 23. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a Verizon account in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Thrush Court reported at 4:31 p.m. on Oct. 23. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened two AT&T accounts in their name.
BURGLARY >> Edgewood Rd. reported at 4:03 p.m. on Oct. 22. Complainant reported sometime over the past 10 days, $2,400 worth of tools were stolen from an unlocked garage.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 22. Loss Prevention reported four unknown persons removed $226.98 worth of merchandise without paying.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 1300 block of Newtown Yardley Road reported at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 22. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident into a utility pole. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 36 year old male driver from Middlesex, N.J., for Driving Under the Influence.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS ARREST >> 100 block of Mt. Eyre Rd. reported at 10:16 a.m. on Oct. 21. Police responded to the report of unknown person(s) trespassing. Further investigation led to a 40 year old man from Newtown for False ID to Law Enforcement, Defiant Trespass and related charged. A records check revealed the man was also wanted by the New Jersey Ocean County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody, arraigned and sent to Bucks County Prision in lieu of $250,000/10 percent bail.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Cinnabar Lane reported at 8:52 a.m. on Oct. 20. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $299.99.
BURGLARY >> Black Rock Road reported at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 20. Police responded to the report of a burglary at the location. Unknown person(s) forced entry into the residence via the front door and removed jewelry.
THEFT >> 1300 block of Edgewood Road reported at 4:42 p.m. on Oct. 19. Complainant reported theft of tools from the rear of the home.
FORGERY >> 2000 block of E. Wellington Road reported at 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Complainant reported unknown person forged their signature and cashed a check using their account.